DistroKid shared subscriber data with Universal Music Group and Sony Music regarding AI-generated tracks, aiding copyright litigation against Suno.

Leading digital distributor DistroKid has responded to legal pressure from major record labels by providing specific data regarding the volume of artificial intelligence-generated music flowing through its platform. This cooperation addresses a subpoena issued by Universal Music Group (UMG) and Sony Music, which sought to quantify the extent to which artists are using AI services like Suno to distribute tracks.

Core Data Exchange on AI Prevalence

DistroKid supplied the requested figures in a filing submitted to court on Monday, November 17, leading the labels to withdraw their petition forcing compliance. The central figure in this data exchange is the percentage of music passing through DistroKid that is believed to be created using Suno or similar AI generators. This statistical evidence is critical for the majors to demonstrate the scale of automated content entering the digital supply chain.

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Evidence in Suno Copyright Lawsuit

Universal Music Group and Sony Music utilize this data to support their ongoing copyright infringement lawsuit against Suno. The labels argue that Suno-generated music is significantly reducing market share and royalty distributions for human artists. The prevalence of this content is a key factor in the legal test to determine if Suno infringed copyrights by training its models on millions of unlicensed tracks.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Strategy

DistroKid is not a named party in the primary copyright suit against Suno, but its data is vital to the majors case. Representatives for DistroKid and Sony Music declined to comment on the matter on Tuesday, November 17. Universal Music Group also did not return a request for comment regarding the withdrawn subpoena. The collaboration highlights the major labels strategy of leveraging distributor data to prove the scale of the alleged infringement.

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Separate Litigation and Corporate Response

Universal Music Group filed a separate lawsuit in September alleging that DistroKid engaged in deceptive business practices by flooding streaming services with AI content. That case claims the distributor violated copyright law by allowing mass AI-generated, SEO-optimized material onto platforms like Spotify. DistroKid representatives stated they strongly disagree with these allegations and view the litigation as a deviation from established industry processes.

Impact on Streaming Ecosystem and Next Steps

A DistroKid spokesperson emphasized the company commitment to copyright protection and fraud prevention, noting close cooperation with digital streaming platforms. The distributor intends to defend its practices vigorously in the separate case. The release of data to the majors suggests a complex legal landscape where distributors may be forced to reveal user creation habits to major rights holders in exchange for avoiding direct legal penalties.