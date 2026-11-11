DistroKid Launches Publishing Service With Kobalt To Capture Songwriter Royalties

DistroKid partners with Kobalt to launch DistroKid Publishing, offering independent songwriters a new way to collect royalties with an upfront fee and 80% payout rate.

DistroKid has officially announced the launch of DistroKid Publishing in a strategic partnership with Kobalt. This initiative marks the first time the world's largest DIY music distributor has entered the publishing sector. The move also represents Kobalt's initial expansion into the long tail of music publishing services.

Access Requirements And Financial Structure

The new service targets talent that has at least one release with DistroKid and has earned more than $50 in the last 12 months. To sign up for this publishing arm, users must pay $75 upfront. DistroKid will pay out 80% of royalties to the user, retaining 20% for itself. There is no long-term commitment required for artists joining this program.

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Eligibility Rules And Content Restrictions

According to a representative for the company, covers, mash-ups, remixes and fully AI-generated tracks do not qualify for DistroKid Publishing. This restriction highlights the specific focus on original songwriting revenue rather than derivative or automated content. The service aims to streamline royalty collection for genuine musical compositions created by independent artists.

Kobalt Strategy Versus Market Competitors

Michael Bauer, director of creative strategy at Kobalt, explained that being open to everyone and prioritizing openness and volume does not work from a scalable service perspective. He stated that they are not interested in touching the long tail where there is not enough out there to collect to justify a Kobalt level of service. This approach contrasts with Kosign, which is gated and only accepts talent earning above a certain threshold. Downtown Music Holdings offers SongTrust while TuneCore provides TuneCore Publishing as alternative options for independent musicians seeking publishing support.

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Industry Context And Legal Challenges

Publishing has historically been seen as a much more complicated and less lucrative business than recorded music because songs are often written by several writers and royalty rates are lower. DistroKid is responsible for 30-40% of all new music in the world and recently fired back at allegations from UMG regarding flooding streaming services with AI-generated slop. The distributor strongly disagreed with these accusations and expressed disappointment that litigation was chosen over established industry processes.

Future Outlook For Independent Songwriters

Bauer noted that the top request received from DistroKid members is for help collecting the music publishing revenue generated by their songs. Through this partnership with Kobalt, the company is making it easier than ever for songwriters to collect the royalties they have earned. The service allows artists to manage this process with just a few clicks from their DistroKid dashboard. Primary Wave and Kobalt CEOs have also discussed their billion-dollar partnership, suggesting that more consolidation in the music industry may follow.