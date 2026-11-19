DC government and private investors commit $25 million to modernize Rock Creek Tennis Center, ensuring the Mubadala DC Open stays in the capital while expanding youth programming.

A major revitalization project is underway at the Rock Creek Tennis Center, driven by a minimum $25 million investment aimed at modernizing the historic facility. This funding includes an initial $9.6 million commitment from the District of Columbia Government, which works alongside private capital from Rollingwood Sports to address decades of deferred maintenance. The comprehensive plan targets all facilities used by the community year-round, ensuring the site remains a premier destination for recreation and professional competition.

Historic Facility Transformation Plans

The Rock Creek Tennis Center has served as both a neighborhood recreation hub and the home of the Mubadala DC Open for more than 50 years. The Mubadala DC Open stands as the world's only combined ATP 500 and WTA 500 professional tennis tournament, bringing top-tier men's and women's athletes to Washington simultaneously. Founded in 1969 by Arthur Ashe, Donald Dell, and John Harris, the event remains one of just 11 premier global events featuring gender-integrated competition at a single venue.

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The first phase of improvements focuses on fundamental structural upgrades to the physical infrastructure. Rollingwood Sports will rebuild all tennis courts from the ground up and upgrade aging court lighting systems. The stadium will undergo sandblasting, painting, and necessary repairs to address rust and deterioration. Public restrooms, food and beverage outlets, support spaces, and locker rooms will be renovated and opened to the public for the first time, significantly enhancing accessibility and comfort for visitors.

Additional infrastructure changes include upgrading the HVAC and other critical building systems to ensure year-round usability. Select tennis courts will be lined for pickleball use, with long-term plans considering dedicated pickleball and padel courts and new recreational facilities. A new college and high school competition and training facility will also be established, providing local schools with a necessary home for practice and matches.

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Stakeholder Positions and Coalition Efforts

The Washington Tennis and Recreation Revitalization Coalition brings together a diverse network of partners to execute this vision. Members include the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation (WTEF), the United States Tennis Association (USTA), USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation, DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), Events DC, Howard University, Georgetown University, and professional players Frances Tiafoe and Hailey Baptiste. This collaborative effort ensures broad community support and operational expertise across civic, educational, and athletic sectors.

Mark Ein, Chairman of Rollingwood Sports, emphasized the goal of making the Rock Creek Tennis Center one of the best public urban tennis and recreation facilities in America. He stated that the investments are necessary for a historic facility that has needed updates for decades. Ein expressed gratitude to the Department of the Interior, Mayor Muriel Bowser, Chairman Mendelson, and other District leaders for their support in bringing this long-term vision to life.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser highlighted the importance of maintaining the city's status as a Sports Capital by hosting incredible events and providing world-class recreational facilities. She noted that Washington, DC is positioning itself as a tennis city through private support and District investments. The Mayor affirmed that the historic site will continue to host the Mubadala DC Open and welcome fans and athletes to the region.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps

Immediate physical changes include the replacement of the indoor tennis bubble, which has outlived its service life, following next year's tournament. This replacement will occur in advance of the winter season to ensure uninterrupted operations. The renovation schedule aims to minimize disruption while maximizing the long-term utility of the improved infrastructure for residents and professional players alike.

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Beyond physical infrastructure, Rollingwood and the Coalition will invest in expanding programming at the site. The Washington Tennis & Education Foundation (WTEF) will expand its tuition-free programming for DC students, building life champions through high-quality instruction and academic enrichment. Plans include establishing a WTEF Center for Excellence-West Campus at Rock Creek, complementing its East Campus in Ward 7.

The project also involves expanding the Arthur Ashe Children's Program to nearby public schools, further integrating youth development with facility access. The Mubadala DC Open continues to generate significant economic activity for the District, reinforcing the importance of keeping the tournament in Washington, DC. This revitalization ensures that both the professional event and the community resources it supports remain viable and thriving for future generations.