District Attorney Seeks Budget Augmentation for Elder Abuse Cases

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office is seeking additional funding to address concerns around underfunding and its impact on the office's investigative and prosecutorial functions. The request is for $857,839, which is less than 1% of the county's budget, to fund five new positions. The office is experiencing a growing workload due to state legislative mandates and the need to investigate and prosecute elder abuse cases.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney 's Office is seeking budget augmentation to address concerns around underfunding and its impact on the office's investigative and prosecutorial functions.

The district attorney, Dan Dow, is requesting $857,839, which is less than 1% of the county's budget, to fund five new positions: a paralegal, a restored victim witness advocate, a restored administrative assistant, a restored felony deputy DA, and a new elder abuse vertical prosecutor. The office feels that it is fulfilling its mandated duties but has been required to cut staff due to budget constraints.

The district attorney argues that the proposed budget cuts would illegally impair the office's duties and is putting the county executive officer and the Board of Supervisors on formal notice. The office has a history of successful prosecutions, including a recent conviction for the murder of Kristin Smart, and is seeking to increase its capacity to handle the growing number of elder abuse cases.

The county is experiencing a demographic transformation, with a rapidly growing elder population that is vulnerable to exploitation. The district attorney is requesting funding for the creation of a dedicated deputy district attorney to focus on elder abuse cases, which is seen as the most effective solution to address the issue





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Elder Abuse San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Budget Augmentation Law Enforcement Justice System Demographic Transformation

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