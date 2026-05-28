Disruptive passenger who caused flight diversion to Seattle will not face charges

A passenger who caused a disturbance onboard an international flight that was diverted to Seattle last week is not expected to face criminal charges.P

FILE - A Delta Airbus A350 commercial jet OS SEEEN in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, October 17, 2017. A passenger who caused a disturbance on board an international flight that was diverted to Seattle last week is not expected to face criminal charges.

Pilots of the Delta Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Shanghai said the 63-year-old man refused to obey their orders to stay in his seat as the plane encountered turbulence over the Pacific Ocean on May 17. The flight crew reported the man pushed his wife and kept approaching the galley of the plane to ask for food and drinks despite repeatedly being told to remain in his seat, according to a Port of Seattle police report obtained by KOMO News.

" reported that he felt the need to divert the flight as he believed that the male passenger's behavior would escalate to creating a risk of assault to the flight crew," the report states. The flight landed safely at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and police responded to speak with the flight crew and the passenger.

" reported that he became frustrated by the way he was treated on the plane and admitted that he ultimately challenged their warning to divert the flight due to his actions, stating something to the effect of 'you won't do that because it will cost you money'," the report states. " felt he was being discriminated against and state he would call the Chinese Consulate to file a complaint.

" The passenger told police he had been experiencing high blood pressure while visiting family in California and ran out of his blood pressure medication. He decided to wait until he returned home to China to refill his prescription, and began experiencing pressure in his chest and throat on the flight, the report states.

" reported that he had asked the flight crew multiple times for some orange juice, water, or tea, and felt like he was being ignored," the police report says. " reported he ultimately walked to the galley to get himself something to drink. " After consulting with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Port of Seattle police determined the passenger did not violate U.S. law on interference with a flight crew.

After being checked out by the fire department, the man and his wife left the airport on their own. The flight crew could not continue the flight due to federal time regulations, so the rest of the passengers had to be taken off the plane and put in SeaTac area hotels for the night. Flight records show the plane continued on to Shanghai the next day.

Jon Grant, a senior adviser on homelessness to Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, has resigned, the mayor’s office confirmed. The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel. KOMO News also learned more about the first victim identified by family members: Gilbert Bernal. A $420,000 HIT 5 prize is still unclaimed in Washington, and the winning ticket is set to expire in less than two weeks.





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