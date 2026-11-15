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Dispute at house party in Katy ends with man dead, another injured in shooting, HCSO says

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Dispute at house party in Katy ends with man dead, another injured in shooting, HCSO says
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The sheriff's office said both men were armed, and investigators believe that at some point, the men both pulled out their guns and shot each other.

One man is dead, and another is injured after an altercation during a house party in Katy ended in a shooting on Sunday morning, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

HCSO deputies said they were called at 1:20 a.m. to a home on Audrey Manor Lane near North Fry Road that was being used as an Airbnb. The sheriff's office said there was an altercation between the two men, and investigators say they believe that at some point, the men both pulled out their guns and shot each other.

Also readWashington DC Mass Shooting Identifies Lambert as Shooter After Condo Dispute

Nationwide ground stop lifted after more than 4 hours as Trump administration blames old, overloaded tech EMS was called and pronounced one of the men dead at the scene, HCSO said. The second man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said. Investigators said they are working to collect evidence and trying to find other witnesses.

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Investigators said they plan to present the information to the District Attorney's office, which will decide if the case goes to a grand jury.5 people shot in DC, including 1 killed at a gym, before suspect kills himselfNationwide ground stop lifted after more than 4 hours as Trump administration blames old, overloaded tech

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