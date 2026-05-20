Dispatches from Westminster: A Day of Scandals, Lies, and Hypocrisy

A satirical and scathing commentary on the state of British politics, highlighting the scandals, lies, and hypocrisy within the Westminster establishment.

Westminster's dank day brought us all these delights. Its four minutes were so saccharine they should have been sponsored by Messrs Sweet'N Low, purveyors of mush to the elite.

We saw Andy walking among his people, as Moses through the Red Sea; a Moses, mind you, dressed in black leisurewear rather than the flowing robes generally favoured by prophets.

'I don't take anything for granted,' insisted candidate Andy, even while signing up senior staff for when he enters 10 Downing Street. A c. £100k job will reportedly be bunged to Josh Simons, the treacherous fellow who bequeathed him this seat. Mr Burnham continued: 'I am for us.

All of us.

' Does that include poor Sir Keir Starmer? Andy Burnham's rival, Robert Kenyon of Reform UK, says: 'For Andy Burnham, Makerfield will be a stepping stone. For me it is the only place I've ever wanted to represent.

' Reform UK unleashed retaliation at idol Andy: a video of its own candidate, Ashton-born plumber Robert Kenyon. With Makerfield by now staggering under these blows, Reform chairman Lee Anderson turned up to film himself on the doorsteps. At the Commons we had a turn from Darren Jones, Chief Secretary to the PM, who tried to explain delays in handing over documents on Peter Mandelson, as per parliamentary edict.

His material may induce seasickness in all but the most experienced mariners





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Andy Burnham Keir Starmer Robert Kenneth Stuart Anderson Darren Jones Peter Mandelson HS2 Stephen Glover Gemma Collins

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