Disneyland Tests Cars-Inspired Robot Parking Aides for Anaheim Lots

Disneyland is testing AI-powered autonomous robots styled after Pixar characters to guide guests into parking spots, though no launch is currently planned.

Disneyland is developing AI-powered autonomous robots that could direct drivers into parking spaces when they arrive at the Anaheim theme park. The robotic 'Cars' parking aides were showcased during the Disney Accelerator Demo Day event on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank.

The prototype takes the form of a cute orange robot wearing a yellow safety vest, designed to resemble a character from the 2006 Pixar film 'Cars'. Disney has also developed robotic parking assistants modeled on characters from the 2008 animated film 'Wall-E'.

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How the Cars-Inspired Parking Robots Are Designed to Work

The Disney Accelerator Demo Day presentation included a 30-minute video that showed the robots in testing. In the footage, the robots are shown using glowing traffic control wands to wave guests into parking spots.

Disney Experiences Senior Vice President Gary Daniels said in the video that guests might one day see a character from 'Cars' or a robot from 'Wall-E' directing them where to park upon arrival. Daniels added that the current work is a useful way to observe how the robots function and, just as important, how people respond to them.

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Walt Disney Imagineering has been working with the Irvine-based FieldAI engineering company to develop the Disneyland parking lot robots. FieldAI has experience deploying robots in demanding, unstructured environments with uneven terrain, changing layouts and unexpected obstacles, according to Imagineering R&D Lab Director Doug Fidaleo.

Disneyland Officials Outline Current Plans for the Project

Disneyland has no current plans to launch the parking technology demonstrated during the Disney Accelerator Demo Day event, according to Disneyland officials. The park has not announced a timeline for bringing the robots into its parking areas.

Disneyland officials described the 'Cars' parking aide experiment as an opportunity to learn what is possible with emerging technology that could support the guest experience. In their view, the project is a research effort rather than a finished product ready for deployment.

Fidaleo said in the video that the team was drawn to FieldAI for its experience with difficult outdoor conditions. He also stated that the park of the future will be teeming with robot characters.

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Guest Experience and Robot Characters at Disneyland

Disneyland's robotic parking aides remain an experiment, and the park has not scheduled a rollout for guests. The project's stated goal is to test how the technology performs and how visitors react to it before any wider decision is made.

The source material also notes that robot characters already make appearances in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland. That existing presence shows how the park has been integrating robotic figures into its guest experiences before the parking concept was shown.

Concept art and testing footage of the 'Cars' robotic parking aide were released through the official Walt Disney Company YouTube channel. The materials show the design of the robot and the testing environment in which Walt Disney Imagineering and FieldAI are evaluating it.