Disneyland, which employs 36,000, has been surpassed by UC Irvine's head count of 37,525.

An annual survey of the county’s largest employers by the Orange County Business Journal found that UC Irvine grew its employment 9.4% while Disneyland’s head count remained flat.

Above, a student is silhouetted at UC Irvine in 2023.of the county’s largest employers, that UC Irvine grew its employment 9.4%. Disneyland’s head count, however, remained flat, the survey found.

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The university and the theme park have been the top two largest employers in the county for more than a decade.cutting 300 jobs The university’s expansion of its health division, with its opening of a seven-story, 144-bed acute-care hospital last year, is a major reason for its growing employment, The $1.3-billion medical complex UC Irvine built on Jamboree Road that houses the facility had been projected to add 2,500 total healthcare and construction jobs to the local economy,Lenny Bruce revolutionized the world of stand-up comedy in the 1960s, with unfiltered language and a fearless relish for taboo subjects like religion. But his pathbreaking act made him a target of the LA vice squad.