Disneyland's Main Street, U.S.A. Celebrates 70th Anniversary with New Experiences

Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland is getting a special makeover to celebrate the park's 70th anniversary. New experiences include an Audio-Animatronics attraction at the Main Street Opera House honoring Walt Disney's life and a short film tribute to the Sherman Brothers, the legendary songwriters behind classic Disney tunes, at the Main Street Cinema. These additions promise to enhance the nostalgic charm of Main Street, U.S.A. while paying homage to the legacy of Walt Disney and his iconic musical contributions.

It's a realm of cozy nostalgia, vintage design, and a splash of endearing sentimentality, too. The colorful architecture is a tribute to the early part of the last century, and Walt Disney's youth, and spots like City Hall, the Disneyland Railroad Main Street station, and the Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor add to the throwback charm. So when something new is on the horizon for this wholesome thoroughfare, a twist on the timeless traditions of Disneyland's adorable portal, it can feel a bit surprising. But surprises are a part of the Anaheim destination's legacy, and on July 17 — Disneyland's 70th anniversary — a few new experiences will debut around the Main Street, U.S.A. area. Disney devotees will be familiar with some of the fresh offerings, including the previously announced Audio-Animatronics attraction at the Main Street Opera House celebrating the life of Walt Disney. It will also include a new gallery, with several artifacts, images, and art on view; Walt Disney Imagineering curated the display in partnership with the Walt Disney Archives and the Walt Disney Family Museum. An all-new gallery experience celebrating the life and legacy of Walt Disney will debut at the Main Street Opera House July 17. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort) Something special is in store for those fans who adore the songs of 'Mary Poppins,' 'Jungle Book,' and 'it's a small world': The Main Street Cinema will screen a celebratory homage to the Sherman Brothers, the lauded songwriters behind so many Disney classics. And 'it's a small world' mavens will enjoy this sweet treat: The 'third and final' verse of the iconic attraction's equally iconic song will be heard in both offerings. They will pay uplifting homage to the spirit of optimism long associated with Walt Disney, shares the park.





