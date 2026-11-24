Live entertainment is the lifeblood of theme parks, and Disneyland is never more vibrant than it is during the holiday season. If you're visiting the parks, here's what not to miss.

Live entertainment is the lifeblood of theme parks, and Disneyland is never more vibrant than it is during the holiday season. If you’re visiting the parks, here’s what not to miss.

The holidays are my favorite time of the year to visit Disneyland. In part because I love a Christmas tree, but primarily because the resort is at its most energetic. The amount of live entertainment across Disney’s two parks swells. Yes, of course, people rush to Disney’s theme parks for its rides, but it’s the shows and parades where lasting connections are formed.

Also read Disney+ And Hulu Top Shows November 2026 Binge Guide

A one-on-one moment with a performer can forever touch someone, inspiring in them a lifelong appreciation of music, theater or another culture. Honestly, I believe Disneyland’s entertainment options should be this robust year-round. This level of live entertainment activity shouldn’t end just because the calendar turns. Alas, this isn’t our theme park reality.

But it’s why I try to pack in as many Disneyland days in November and December as my time and budget allows. Sure, it’s a crowded time of year, but I’d argue it’s worth braving the potentially longer lines to see the parks at their glistening, glowing best. While I do recommend most every holiday show, not all will resonate equally with every type of Disneyland fan. I, for instance, tend to prefer the small scale productions over spectacle.

So as an ode to the season — and to help you plan your Disney day — I’ve ranked Disneyland’s live entertainment offerings from my lowest to highest priority. It’s important, I’d say, to catch some of these shows because you never know when they’ll disappear. Live entertainment at theme parks is never a sure thing.

California Adventure, for instance, has an entire theater sitting empty, and one my favorite holiday shows, one I thought could never leave the park, is no more. That was the tree lighting ceremony at California Adventure, which used to be a must-see, complete with carolers, characters and countdown encouraging audience participation. Now it’s a prerecorded, anticlimatic spiel. A shame.

And with that, here’s what’s on the holiday entertainment lineup for 2026 — and my thoughts. Fireworks at the end of the list? Blasphemy! Maybe.

But I’m going to reveal a slight bias here. I’m just not a fireworks person. I was raised in a family that saw fireworks as a time to go bolt on more attractions. And to this day I find the Main Street, U.S.A.

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, fireworks crowds to be overwhelming. Plus, there are fireworks year-round, so I’d argue one should focus on more unique offerings like “¡Viva Navidad! ,” but I understand your mileage may vary. I don’t deny it’s radiant, the projections are sharp and the orchestral versions of holiday standards can certainly tug at one’s heart.

But if I’m in the mood for pretty things that illuminate the night sky, you’ll find me at the holiday lighting forDisney is definitely applying the ‘if it ain’t broke’ mantra to this annual parade. While it’s received updates and tweaks over the years , “A Christmas Fantasy” has been running for three decades. It works. It’s a classic, but a proper re-imagining wouldn’t be out of the question.

Yet it endures, not because it now has the “Frozen” sisters, but because it is filled with moments of adorability, from roller skating snow angels, cherubic bouncy snowpeople, cheerleading gingerbread characters, stately carolers and hippity hoppity reindeer. This one has grown on me over the years, and I like that the Disney Live Entertainment team has found a way to repurpose the audience-favorite songs from “Encanto” in a new narrative.

Throughout, the show humorously captures the hectic nature of decorating and cooking for a Christmas gathering, with the characters sometimes having to make the most out of a little, such as a hastily constructed Christmas tree. While using a number of songs from the film, the performance isn’t a retelling of it. The show even attempts to recenter the tunes, such as using “All of You” as a borderline ballad for lighting holiday candles.

But it’s mostly a tale about finding joy in what we have, even if it’s a tree made out of sticks.3.

“A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel! ” “A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel” is an evening performance at Disney California Adventure that’s centered on a mariachi band and inspired by Las Posadas. Like “¡Viva Navidad! ,” this California Adventure mariachi show is rooted in cultural traditions.

Specifically, Las Posadas. Think a festive procession that travels among the community, Las Posadas are traditionally staged in Mexico between Dec. 16 and 24. In their purest form, Las Posadas depict the biblical story of Joseph and Mary and the search for shelter at the time of Jesus’ birth. The Disney performance, which runs on weekdays, deviates from the religious overtones.

But some of the key touchstones — a mix of music and stories, a centering of children with candles — are present. The show’s narrator and singer regales guests with tales of how different Latin countries present stories of Santa Claus, or, say, the joy of unwrapping a tamale. The climax of the street performance is a candlelit rendition of “Silent Night,” with audience participation. Every time I see it, I cry.

This show is a treasure. It’s a mini street parade — a processional, if you will — and one that focuses on music and dance. Without a doubt, it’s the strongest parade-like show at the resort for the season. A boisterous celebration of Latin art and music from beginning to end, “¡Viva Navidad!

” uses the characters from Disney’s mid-1940s goodwill film “The Three Caballeros” as a jumping-off point to showcase folklórico dancers, mariachis and 12-foot-tall mojiganga puppets . Note: It runs weekends only, and its current location in Hollywoodland isn’t as fitting for the dance party as its prior one in Paradise Gardens . But it’s still a joy.

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Just know if seeing the characters is a priority, try to stand in front of the Off the Page shop. OK, fair. I had preached the importance of actors and now I’m placing an offering at the top of the list without live performers, so I’ll cheat and say my top-two choices are essentially a tie. And this is still a work of theater.

This “nighttime spectacular,” as Disney refers to its large-scale evening shows, is the strongest edition of World of Color that the resort’s team has crafted. Yes, prioritize this over the fireworks next door. The show relies on the power of holiday music classics — Nat “King” Cole, Dean Martin and Bing Crosby are among the artists represented — to drive its narrative of warmth and connection.

There’s vintage and modern Disney animation portrayed, but this isn’t a greatest-hits highlights of the studio. It relies mostly on scenes of characters hugging or coming together, prioritizing feel and emotion. I don’t always make it home to Chicago for the holidays, but this show floods me with memories of time with my brother and sister, so much so that I feel I’m right there with them. There you have it.

I should note that there are smaller entertainment offerings that occur throughout the day. In California Adventure, “Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off! ” has been given a holiday makeover with Deadpool, for instance, but I haven’t yet had a chance to catch it , “Star Wars” Nite and Pride Night . I remain sad the park does not do a singles night.

Despite tough economic conditions that have impeded competitors, Walt Disney Co.’s theme parks are still seeing growth in guest attendance and spending. Disney’s experiences division reported a 15% increase in revenue to $10.1 billion in the fourth fiscal quarter compared with the same period a year earlier. Operating income in the division rose 20% to $2.3 billion during the quarter, which ended Oct. 3. Biz writer Samantha Masunagaan annual special focused largely on holiday music shot in the theme parks.

This year, the program will promote the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday,” due in theaters Dec. 18. Disney is teasing the reveal of some limited-time offerings arriving at Avengers Campus. Expect unique character interactions, and probably some special food items.just outside of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. The walk-up stall is themed to a roadside California shop.

In addition to beer and a vodka pomegranate-blueberry martini, the space sells a pepperoni pizza egg roll. The launch of Disneyland’s holiday events brings with them a plethora of new food options throughout the parks and hotels. Nearly every dining location has some sort of special treat or drink. I’ve focused my attention on the Festival of Holidays at California Adventure, where six pop-up kiosks sell small, taster-size snacks and desserts.

I’ve been working my way through as much as possible, and there’s some good, and some not-so-good. Now, theme park food festivals, of course, are more about the opportunity to try a few different items during a stroll rather than culinary showcases, so it’s important to set your expectations. That being said, I will never not grab the small chorizo queso fundido from the Festival of Holidays. It’s a vegetarian dish, and a worthy theme park snack.

A cheesy dip with tortilla chips is always a welcome park treat, and there’s a decent amount of spice to the vegan meat. Other marketplace items were more hit and miss. I found a plate of chicken pot pie wings to be relatively grotesque, for instance. The wings were decent size and had a nice seasoning, but mix them with peas and a gravy better fit for turkey and the mash-up was a mess of flavors.

Worse, it felt dry. Better was a beef Wellington bowl. This isn’t a traditional Wellington dish as it’s basically a swirl of meat and mashed potatoes, but the mushroom duxelle cream sauce is nicely rich, and it’s topped with a crispy prosciutto that brings it some heft. You get an airy Mickey-shaped pastry as a side, so it’s sort of a deconstructed Wellington, but it’s a pretty hearty dish that’s far more filling than a snack.

I would, however, skip the mac and cheese offerings this year. Disney is now using Kraft-branded mac and cheese and I just can’t abide by that. There’s no reason a theme park that can cost more than $200 a day, depending on the ticket, is serving guests pasty mac and cheese that they can find in the drugstore. I couldn’t finish it.

All items at California Adventure’s Festival of Holidays are in the $8 to $10 range, and Disney sells a pass to try six dishes for $52.