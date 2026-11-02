Disneyland Retires Autopia Gas Engines for Electric Fleet by February 2025

Disneyland Resort is converting the historic Autopia attraction to fully electric vehicles to meet California Air Resources Board deadlines and sustainability goals.

Disneyland is permanently retiring the gas-powered engines that have powered the Autopia attraction in Tomorrowland since its debut on opening day in 1955. The Anaheim theme park is replacing these internal combustion vehicles with a fully electric fleet to comply with strict state regulations regarding air pollution.

California Mandates Electric Conversion

The California Air Resources Board has issued a state-mandated deadline requiring Disneyland to remove the gas-powered cars from the Autopia track by February 1. Failure to meet this specific date will result in the closure of the attraction under the terms of a settlement agreement with the state agency.

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This regulatory pressure follows a 2024 disclosure by the resort that the 8.5 horsepower Honda engines in the ride vehicles were operating without certified emission controls. Disneyland officials stated that this administrative oversight was promptly corrected and caused no actual environmental impact, yet the mandate for electrification remains firm.

Bob Gurr Designs New Electric Model

Disney Legend Bob Gurr, who originally designed the classic motorway attraction, confirmed that the new vehicles will utilize electricity but will operate differently than conventional battery-powered cars. He stated that the technology is very different from what visitors might expect from standard electric vehicles.

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Gurr had been advocating for the removal of gasoline engines from the ride for 26 years, previously describing the Autopia track as the dirtiest place on Earth. His recent tour of Walt Disney Imagineering allowed him to view a model of the upcoming electric version, marking a significant shift in the ride's mechanical design.

Honda Sponsorship Continues Into 2027

Despite the mechanical overhaul of the ride, Honda will remain the official sponsor of Autopia after the remodel is completed. A spokesperson for Honda confirmed that their current sponsorship agreement with the Disneyland Resort runs through early 2027, with ongoing discussions about the future of the partnership currently underway.

This continuity follows a long history of automotive branding on the track, which previously featured Richfield Oil from 1955 to 1970 and Chevron from 2000 to 2012. The last major refurbishment occurred in 2016 when Honda assumed the sponsorship role, preceding the current transition to electrification.

Future Plans and Global Impact

Disneyland officials have not yet announced specific dates for the closing and reopening of the attraction, but they plan to share more details regarding the updates in the near future. The conversion is a key component of the Disney family's broader goal to incorporate net zero emissions into every aspect of the resort by 2030.

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This initiative aligns with the resort's sustainability commitment to increasingly rely on cleaner renewable energy sources to reduce its overall carbon footprint. The change also mirrors updates at other Disney properties, as Tokyo Disneyland closed its similar Grand Circuit Raceway ride in 2017.