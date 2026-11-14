Disneyland Resort Holiday Season Begins With Festive Attractions and Special Guest Moments

The holiday season at the Disneyland Resort has kicked off, featuring seasonal food, festive entertainment, transformed attractions such as Sleeping Beauty's Winter Castle and Haunted Mansion Holiday, and special celebrations from guests including anniversaries and anniversaries milestones.

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort kicked off on Friday, bringing seasonal food, festive entertainment and transformed attractions to the theme parks. It’s officially the most magical time of the year at the Happiest Place on Earth!

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort kicked off on Friday, bringing seasonal food, festive entertainment and transformed attractions to the theme parks for the season. Guests marked the first day of the Disney holiday season on Friday by wearing their holiday best and taking in the decorations. For Kay, the start of the holiday season also offered another reason to celebrate.

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“Of course, the first day of Christmas, it’s so magical! But I’ve had an annual pass for like 20 years, and I’m a cancer survivor, so this month, 20 months in remission, so I’m always trying to celebrate. Every day is a gift! ” she said.

The holiday offerings include new and returning seasonal food and beverages, along with the Christmas Fantasy Parade. The parks have undergone a complete holiday transformation. Main Street, U.S.A. , was decorated with a 60-foot-tall Christmas tree, while Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle features 80,000 shimmering lights.

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Haunted Mansion Holiday continues its seasonal run, and It’s a Small World has been transformed to showcase holiday celebrations from around the globe.

“The moment you first walk into Downtown Disney, all the snowflakes are already on with the Christmas decorations, and then when you walk into Disneyland, you get to see the Christmas tree. I think that’s like the best thing you get to see,” said Berenice Perez of Glendale. Javits Frimpong: 17-year-old charged with murder in Bronx shooting death of 15-year-old The first day of the season drew visitors from around the world, including Jenna Prem and Dallas Jackson of Vancouver.

The couple celebrated their sixth anniversary and the beginning of the holiday season with a proposal.

“I didn’t! It’s always been my dream in Disneyland, yeah,” Prem said.

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