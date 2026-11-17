Disneyland Resort in Anaheim has officially opened the Sequoia Perch concierge lounge at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and Spa. This new two-story venue, opening on November 17, completes a trio of exclusive lounges for club-level guests across the resort's three hotels. The Sequoia Perch draws inspiration from Northern California's giant sequoia trees and offers complimentary food and beverages. It follows the High Key Club at the Disneyland Hotel and the Creators Club at the Pixar Place Hotel, each providing unique themed amenities and premium services for an enhanced guest experience.

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim has completed the installation of a third exclusive concierge lounge, marking the final phase of a significant upgrade to the hospitality offerings for club-level guests across the resort's three premier hotels.

The new Sequoia Perch concierge lounge officially opens on Tuesday, November 17, at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and Spa. This addition completes a trilogy of high-end lounge experiences designed to provide premium amenities and immersive thematic environments for guests staying in club-level accommodations. The Sequoia Perch is situated on the top floor of the Craftsman-designed Grand Californian Hotel, offering guests a serene and majestic retreat that draws direct inspiration from the towering giant sequoia trees of Northern California.

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Sequoia Perch Grand Californian Hotel Amenities

The two-story space features elegant design elements that reflect the natural grandeur and historical architecture of the region, creating a sophisticated atmosphere distinct from the other lounges at the resort. Guests with reservations for club-level rooms at the Grand Californian enjoy complimentary food, snacks, and beverages throughout the day at this venue. This exclusive access includes a variety of culinary offerings designed to cater to the tastes of visitors seeking a luxurious stay.

The opening of the Sequoia Perch follows the successful debut of two other specialized concierge lounges at the resort, each tailored to the unique theme of its respective hotel. The first of these, the High Key Club, opened at the Disneyland Hotel in 2025. Designed with a mid-century modern aesthetic, the High Key Club features a striking fifty-foot-wide music-themed mural that captures the essence of the park.

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This lounge also offers a unique auditory experience through a soundtrack showcasing the sounds and songs associated with Disneyland, along with prime viewing areas for fireworks shows. The second lounge, the Creators Club, opened at the Pixar Place Hotel in 2024. This space celebrates the artistry of Pixar Animation Studios by displaying concept art, maquettes, and original attraction posters.

Disney Resort Concierge Lounge Expansion Strategy

Each of these lounges represents a carefully curated environment that enhances the guest experience by providing exclusive spaces for relaxation, dining, and socializing. The expansion of these concierge lounges underscores Disney's commitment to elevating the standards of hospitality at its California resorts. By offering themed environments that align with the identity of each hotel, Disney ensures that club-level guests receive a personalized and immersive experience that extends beyond their room accommodations.

The Sequoia Perch, with its focus on natural beauty and Craftsman architecture, adds a new dimension to the resort's hospitality portfolio. It provides a tranquil escape for guests wishing to enjoy premium amenities while remaining connected to the magical atmosphere of the Disneyland Resort. The integration of these lounges into the overall guest experience highlights the importance of exclusive services in the modern hospitality industry.

As Disney continues to innovate and refine its offerings, these concierge lounges stand as testaments to the company's dedication to creating memorable and luxurious experiences for its visitors. The completion of this three-part series of lounges marks a significant milestone in the resort's ongoing efforts to provide world-class service and unique entertainment options for its most dedicated fans.