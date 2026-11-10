Disneyland Files Permits for Disney California Adventure Expansion

Disneyland has submitted confidential construction permits to the City of Anaheim for significant enhancements at Disney California Adventure, signaling potential growth for its popular seasonal festivals.

Disneyland has filed confidential commercial construction permits with the City of Anaheim to initiate a major expansion project at Disney California Adventure. The proposed development targets the hillside area adjacent to the Golden Vine House, aiming to enhance the park's infrastructure along the parade route near Avengers Campus.

Construction Details and Site Location

The building permits outline specific structural changes, including the installation of a 16-foot-tall retaining wall that will stretch for 130 feet through the vineyard groves. This extensive earthwork is designed to stabilize the hillside terrain covered by wine grape vines and pine trees between the Golden Vine House and the Grizzly Peak waterfall.

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Theme Park IQ reports that the construction footprint sits directly across from the entrance to Avengers Campus and opposite the Cars Land entrance. The location previously served as Blue Sky Cellar before being repurposed as a Disney Vacation Club sales center known as the Golden Vine House.

Potential Use for Festival Infrastructure

Industry observers speculate that this mystery project may facilitate new food festival booths and additional patio seating carved into the hillside vineyard. Disney California Adventure hosts annual seasonal festivals from November through April, featuring culinary tours anchored by numerous food booths along the parade route.

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Recent festival attractions have included the Bountiful Valley Brews craft beer and food booth, which opened on Nov. 19 alongside the Festival of Holidays. The new construction could provide expanded capacity for these popular winter and spring events that draw large crowds to the Anaheim theme park.

Official Statements and Future Plans

Disneyland officials confirmed that Disney California Adventure is working on enhancements to the area but stated they would share more details about the enhancement project at a later time. The company has not yet disclosed the final design or intended use for the newly constructed space.

The permits also include provisions for electrical work and other commercial construction activities necessary to support future park operations. These developments align with ongoing efforts to modernize and expand the guest experience at the Southern California resort destination.