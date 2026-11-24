Disneyland files confidential permits for a $7.2 million project to expand the Disney California Adventure parade route, constructing a new building near the Golden Vine House to accommodate seasonal food festivals.

Disneyland has submitted confidential construction permits to the City of Anaheim for a new $7.2 million development project adjacent to the popular Golden Vine Winery at Disney California Adventure. The expansion is designed to accommodate a new commercial building and significantly alter the park's parade route to better serve visitors attending seasonal culinary events.

Construction Details and Location

The authorized project involves extensive commercial construction, electrical infrastructure upgrades, and the installation of a 16-foot-tall retaining wall that will stretch for 130 feet. This structural enhancement targets the vineyard groves situated along the parade route, directly across from the entrance to Avengers Campus. The specific footprint of the new construction is defined as the area between the Grizzly Peak waterfall and the Golden Vine House, which currently serves as a Disney Vacation Club sales center.

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Strategic Growth for Food Festivals

Disney California Adventure officials have confirmed that the enhancements are intended to cater to food enthusiasts drawn to the park's highly attended seasonal festivals throughout the winter and spring. The expansion is strategically positioned to support the park's string of food booths that line the parade route, which are themed around winter holidays, the Lunar New Year, and a culinary tour of California. These events, such as the California Food and Wine Festival, typically run from November through April and attract significant crowds.

Operational Context and Visitor Experience

The new building permit calls for work in an area currently covered by wine grape vines, signaling a shift in land use to support commercial food and beverage operations. Park representatives note that the new structure could serve as a dedicated craft beer and food booth, further diversifying the dining options available near the park's major attractions. This development aligns with the broader strategy to enhance the guest experience during peak seasonal periods when foot traffic is at its highest.

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Next Steps and Local Coordination

The filing of these confidential permits with the City of Anaheim marks the beginning of the official planning and regulatory approval process for the project. While specific start dates for construction have not yet been publicly disclosed, the permit submission indicates that Disneyland is moving forward with the necessary administrative steps to initiate the work. The project represents a significant investment in the park's infrastructure, aiming to improve flow and expand capacity for guests interested in the culinary aspects of the Disney California Adventure experience.

Impact on Disney California Adventure

This expansion underscores the growing importance of culinary tourism and seasonal festivals in driving visitor engagement at Disney California Adventure. By reallocating space near the Golden Vine House and the parade route, the park is making a long-term commitment to its food and beverage offerings. The $7.2 million investment in new commercial construction and retaining walls suggests a multi-year approach to enhancing the physical landscape of the park to meet increasing demand.