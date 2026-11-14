Disney Festival of Holidays 2026 Review: Loaded Pulled Pork Fries Offer Best Value Among 29 Sip and Savor Items

Discover the top 10 favorites from the Disney Festival of Holidays 2026 Sip and Savor menu, including beef wellington and loaded fries. Read our full review.

Disney's Festival of Holidays officially kicked off on Friday, November 13, 2026, at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, California. The seasonal culinary event continues through January 6, 2027, and features a Sip and Savor program offering 29 distinct small plates and beverages. The festival celebrates global winter traditions including Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Diwali, Navidad, and Three Kings Day.

The opening day was marred by weather challenges as gray skies turned into heavy downpours in the afternoon. This marked the second consecutive year that rain spoiled the opening day festivities. Despite the wet conditions, the festival proceeded with its full menu of six marketplace booths and fifteen participating eateries across the park.

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Guests can purchase a prepaid Sip and Savor card for fifty-two dollars, or forty-nine dollars for Magic Keyholders. This card allows visitors to exchange it for six individual food and beverage selections. The pricing structure results in a cost per item ranging from eight dollars and seventeen cents to eight dollars and sixty-seven cents, establishing a fixed budget for sampling various dishes.

Reviewers who tasted all the new items have identified specific favorites and notable disappointments. The Loaded Pulled Pork Fries from Smokejumpers Grill received top marks as the best value among the new Sip and Savor items. These fries are topped with cranberry barbecue sauce, gochujang aioli, pickled onions, and chives for a modern take on comfort food.

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The Reimagined Beef Wellington was another standout savory option available at a dedicated festival booth. This dish layers traditional English beef stew over creamy mashed potatoes and is enclosed in a Mickey-shaped puff pastry crust. It is accompanied by beef jus, crispy prosciutto, and a mushroom duxelles cream sauce for a hearty and unique experience.

The Duets of Mac and Cheese from the Holiday Duets Marketplace offers a half portion of both Holiday Brisket Mac and Cheese and French Onion Mac and Cheese. This dish blends sweet and savory flavors, appealing to guests who enjoy classic comfort food. The holiday brisket component provided well-balanced flavors with a slight crunch, while the French onion cheese offered a mix of sweet and savory notes.

The Cookie Butter and Jelly Cheesecake Tart from the Merry Mashups booth was selected as the most unique item on the menu. Presented in a graham cracker tart shell and topped with strawberry jam, this mousse-like dessert offers a distinct flavor profile. The light and creamy cookie butter had hints of gingerbread, caramel, and brown sugar, though some guests desired more jelly to balance the richness.

The Holiday Mickey Ice Cream Bar from Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream remains a reliable staple of the festival. This year, the classic bar is dipped in white chocolate and topped with crushed peppermint candy. The festive crunch and visual appeal enhance the holiday spirit, making it a hard-to-resist treat for visitors of all ages.

For those seeking cold beverages, the Twix Bits Iced Chocolate from the Twist on Tradition booth offers a cool twist on hot chocolate trends. This drink is made with chocolate oat milk, caramel drizzle, and cookie butter syrup. It is finished with whipped cream and Twix Bits malted balls on top, providing a sweet profile combining chocolate and caramel notes.

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Not all dishes received praise from critics tasting the menu. The Salted Caramel Chocolate Lava Cake at Terran Treats disappointed many by tasting more like chocolate pudding than a lava cake. The dish was topped with fleur de sel, whipped topping, and fruity cereal, which critics felt hid the lack of a proper molten center.

The Chicken Pot Pie Wings from A Twist on Tradition also faced significant criticism. Reviewers noted that the dish consisted of fried chicken wings coated in gravy rather than offering a traditional pot pie experience. The lack of expected ingredients like carrots and peas led to high disappointment among those with elevated expectations.

The Southern Holiday Brisket Taco from Studio Catering Co. was criticized for poor value relative to its price. The taco features chipotle barbecue brisket, corn salsa, cotija, crema, and a lime wedge. Critics estimated the price at roughly six dollars and forty-nine cents, suggesting that paying eight dollars for a simple street taco is a poor use of the Sip and Savor card.

The Orange Chicken Rice Bowl from Lucky Fortune Cookery provided a familiar and manageable sampler-sized portion. It is served with sauteed vegetables, mandarin oranges, and steamed rice. The zesty and savory fried chicken was full of flavor, making it a perfect choice for those who want only a half order of the dish.

The Festival of Holidays maintains its commitment to celebrating global winter traditions through food. The event structure encourages guests to graze and explore different taste profiles. The daily operations continue until January 6, 2027, providing ample opportunity to experience these culinary offerings.