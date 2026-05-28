Disneyland closes 3 attractions as busy summer season starts

The new closures join 4 other attractions already shuttered for refurbishment.

Disney Californa Adventure guests glide over the Golden Gate Bridge on the Soarin’ Over California attraction. Disneyland will close three attractions for seasonal refurbishments during the busy start to the summer season when kids get out of school and families head out on vacation to the Anaheim theme parks.

Soarin’ Over California, Pixie Hollow and “Fantasmic” will temporarily close in June for standard refurbishments or as part of seasonal schedules at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. The three new attraction closures join Pirates of the Caribbean, Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Silly Symphony Swings and Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind that were already shuttered for refurbishment. Soarin’ Over California will end its seasonal run on June 30 after returning during Disney California Adventure’s Food & Wine Festival.

Soarin’ will be closed on July 1 so a new patriotic-themed film can be installed on the flight simulator ride in time for the 250th anniversary of the United States. The Mount Rushmore National Monument scene in “Soarin’ Across America” at Disney California Adventure and Epcot. The “Fantasmic” nighttime spectacular on Disneyland’s Rivers of America will be dark on June 16 and 18. Daily showtimes are expected to continue throughout the summer.

Pixie Hollow in Fantasyland will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June . The Disneyland character meet-and-greet area recently completed a 10-month refurbishment. Three skeleton pirates try to coax a key from a skeleton dog during Pirates of the Caribbean on June 22, 2016.

Pirates of the Caribbean closed in early May for seasonal refurbishment and will remain closed through at least early July. The Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind balloon ride in DCA’s Pixar Pier that closed in January for seasonal refurbishment will remain shuttered through at least early July. The new Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind ride at Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, CA, on Friday, June 28, 2019.

The ride is a retheamed version of The Flik’s Flyers spinning ride from the former A Bug’s Land. The Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters dark ride in Tomorrowland at Disneyland and Silly Symphony Swings wave swing in DCA’s Paradise Gardens that both closed in April for seasonal refurbishment will remain out of commission through at least early July.





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