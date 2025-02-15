Disneyland Adds New Verse to 'It's a Small World' for 70th Anniversary

Disneyland is celebrating its 70th anniversary with a special addition to the iconic 'It's a Small World' attraction. A new verse written by the late Richard M. Sherman will be added to the beloved theme song. A short film, 'The Last Verse,' will premiere at Disneyland on July 17th, showcasing the creation of the new verse and highlighting the legacy of the Sherman Brothers.

Disneyland is gearing up to celebrate its 70th anniversary with a special addition to its iconic 'It's a Small World' attraction. As part of the celebration, a brand new verse penned by the late Richard M. Sherman , co-composer of the beloved theme song, will be officially incorporated into the ride.

The new verse, unveiled in November, beautifully encapsulates the spirit of unity and global connection that the song embodies: 'Mother Earth unites us in heart and mind / And the love we give makes us humankind / Through our vast wondrous land / When we stand hand-in-hand / It’s a small world after all.'To commemorate this momentous occasion, Disneyland will premiere a captivating short film titled 'The Last Verse.' This film will delve into the rich history behind the 'It's a Small World' song, highlighting the remarkable contributions of the Sherman Brothers, Richard and his brother Robert. The film will showcase the creation of the new verse, offering a glimpse into Richard M. Sherman's final artistic legacy.The 'It's a Small World' ride, a timeless classic featuring whimsical animatronic dolls representing diverse cultures, debuted at the 1964 New York World's Fair before making its way to Disneyland in 1966. The Sherman Brothers, renowned for their enchanting melodies, have left an indelible mark on the world of music. Their iconic compositions, including 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious' and 'A Spoonful of Sugar' from 'Mary Poppins,' and 'I Wan’na Be Like You (The Monkey Song)' from 'The Jungle Book,' continue to inspire and delight generations.





