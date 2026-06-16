Disney World Unveils Muppets-Themed Popcorn Bucket Inspired by Sam Eagle

Disney World has unveiled a Muppets-themed popcorn bucket inspired by Sam Eagle, a character known for his patriotism and the planned 'glorious, three-hour finale' of Muppet*Vision 3D. The collectible features Sam Eagle wearing his signature red, white, and blue top hat and is a practical size, making it easy to carry while still providing room for popcorn.

Disney World has unveiled a Muppets -themed popcorn bucket inspired by Sam Eagle , a character known for his patriotism and the planned 'glorious, three-hour finale' of Muppet*Vision 3D. The collectible was recently spotted at Disney World and has attracted attention from fans.

The popcorn bucket appears to reference Sam Eagle's 'glorious, three-hour finale' and features the character wearing his signature red, white, and blue top hat. The design closely resembles the character's appearance from The Muppets. The bucket is also a practical size, making it easy to carry while still providing room for popcorn. Disney Food Blog reported that their team purchased one from a popcorn stand near Cinderella Castle.

The collectible features Sam Eagle wearing his signature red, white, and blue top hat. The design closely resembles the character's appearance from The Muppets. The bucket is also a practical size, making it easy to carry while still providing room for popcorn. Disney Food Blog noted that it may be beneficial if the bucket does not come pre-filled, as there's not that much space for the snack inside the bucket.

Even so, the collectible could appeal to Disney fans looking for a decorative item or themed souvenir ahead of the Fourth of July celebrations. Disney's decision to release the collectible ahead of Fourth of July celebrations aligns with the holiday theme, given Sam Eagle's well-known patriotic persona. The popcorn bucket is reportedly available throughout the park, making it a great option for fans to grab while celebrating the holiday.

The collectible's design and practical size make it a great addition to any Disney fan's collection, and its patriotic theme makes it a great option for the Fourth of July celebrations





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Disney World Muppets Sam Eagle Popcorn Bucket Fourth Of July

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eagle-eyed fans spot Australian World Cup VAR referee making concerning gesture at Germany gameThe smiling official kept the hand sign steady for about eight seconds and then turned away.

Read more »

Eagle-eyed fans spot Australian World Cup VAR referee making concerning gesture at Germany gameThe smiling official kept the hand sign steady for about eight seconds and then turned away.

Read more »

Disney Integrates Hulu into Disney+ Global Streaming StrategyDisney is phasing out Hulu as a standalone brand, integrating its content into Disney+ worldwide as part of a unified app experience, while prioritizing global awareness of Hulu's non-family-friendly content.

Read more »

Disney's Dragon Striker Scores Top Spot on Disney+ Amid World Cup ExcitementDisney's new animated fantasy series Dragon Striker has rapidly become the most-watched series on Disney+ in the United States, debuting ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The show, which revolves around a magical soccer academy, features a star-studded voice cast and has already displaced several major titles on the platform. Its global reach extends to sixteen regions, capitalizing on the worldwide soccer tournament buzz.

Read more »