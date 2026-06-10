Disney Unveils Toy Story 5 Merchandise for Blockbuster Summer

Disney's Blockbuster Summer lineup includes Toy Story 5, and new toys like Ultimate Action Woody and Buzz, Imaginext Pizza Planet Truck, Critter Talk Jessie, Giddy-Up Bullseye RC, and LEGO sets bring interactive play to fans.

Disney 's Blockbuster Summer is set to deliver an extraordinary lineup of films, including Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu, Pixar's Toy Story 5 , Disney 's live-action Moana, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

To complement these highly anticipated releases, Disney Consumer Products is launching a global merchandising campaign, starting with toys and collectibles inspired by Toy Story 5. This collection brings the beloved characters to life through innovative play experiences, combining classic toy formats with cutting-edge interactive features. From life-like animatronic figures to remote-controlled companions, the new line offers something for every fan, young and old. The Ultimate Action Woody figure stands 16 inches tall and offers two distinct play modes.

In Alive Mode, clapping hands or pressing his belt buckle triggers animated facial expressions and head movements, and if an Ultimate Action Buzz Lightyear is nearby in Alive Mode, the two figures engage in conversation. In Toy Mode, pulling the string on Woody's back activates iconic movie phrases. The figure features a soft body with fabric clothing, poseable joints for action or display, and can stand on its own.

Similarly, the Ultimate Action Buzz Lightyear figure includes pop-up wings with light effects, Alive Mode activated by clapping or pressing the chest plate red button twice, and Toy Mode with spoken phrases. Both figures are sold separately. For younger fans, the Imaginext Pizza Planet Truck offers imaginative play with a 3-inch Buzz Lightyear and Alien figure. The truck launches pizza projectiles from the hood when activated by the red power pad, and features opening doors and rolling wheels.

Additionally, the 7-inch Playscale action figures, with 8 or more articulated joints and true-to-film design, allow collectors and kids to recreate dynamic poses from the movies. Characters like Woody and Buzz are available, each sold separately. The Critter Talk Jessie figure, at 12 inches tall, includes over 35 phrases and sounds. Squeezing her torso makes her arms raise yodel-style, triggering movie sounds and dialogue.

Bringing the included Jimmy Dean pig figure close to Jessie initiates interactive responses. The Giddy-Up Bullseye RC is a remote-controlled horse with four directional buttons and a center dance button, producing horse sounds and a wiggly dance.

Finally, the LEGO Disney and Pixar Toy Story 5 Blaze's Horse Ranch (43304) building toy offers a ranch adventure for ages 4 and up. These toys capture the magic and friendship of Toy Story 5, inviting fans to create new stories with their favorite characters





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