Disney Unveils Reboot Instead of Sequel for Planet of the Apes

Disney has announced a reboot of the Planet of the Apes franchise, canceling a planned sequel to 2024's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The new project will be directed by Matt Shakman and promises fresh take on this long‑running, unconventional sci‑fi saga.

Disney has quietly pulled the plug on what could have been the next big chapter in the long‑running Planet of the Apes saga. The company, which owns the rights to the 20th Century Studios franchise, announced in May 2026 that the forthcoming film would not be a direct continuation of the 2024 hit Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, but rather a clean‑slate reboot.

This decision has left many fans of the rebooted series - which began with Rise of the Planet of the Apes in 2011 - at a crossroads, wondering what direction Disney will take the epic story of intelligent apes and the fragile remnants of humanity. The original 1968 universe, rooted in Pierre Boulle's 1963 novel La Planète des singes, has provided Hollywood with a bewildering mix of philosophical drama, action spectacles, and even a few tongue‑in‑cheek parodies.

Over the decades the franchise has gone through several iterations: from the original serial and its cult‑classic movie adaptations, to a modern, science‑fiction reinterpretation that sought to explore themes of colonialism, evolution, and human hubris. Each reboot builds a new mythos, featuring characters such as Caesar, the charismatic primate leader portrayed by Andy Serkis, and, more recently, Noa, a young ape seen in Kingdom whose potential arc hinted at a deeper exploration of ape society.

The four‑film rebooted storyline capped with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which, despite being perceived as a step‑down from the visceral pacing of its predecessors, still generated a robust worldwide box office haul of $397.4 million. Critics and audiences alike debated{days earlier} whether the film warranted a direct sequel that would have followed the last human survivors and Noa's possible ascension within ape civilization.

The cancellation of a Kingdom sequel in favour of a new reboot therefore marked a significant shift in Disney's approach to the series: an emphasis on re‑introducing core concepts and characters, perhaps to capture a new audience cohort or to sanitize the narrative before continuing the plot. : : : : : : : : Matt Shakman has been tapped as the director of the forthcoming reboot.

He brings a track record of handling large‑scale, franchise‑heavy projects, such as the television iterations of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and WandaVision. Fans may hope that his experience will translate into a project that respects the legacy of the franchise while injecting fresh energy into the narrative.

The reboot's creative team will need to reconcile the dramatic stakes of a world dominated by apes with the necessity of sustaining a cinematic universe that Disney has cultivated from other 20th Century studios properties - including Alien, Predator, and Avatar - with relative success. With the announcement, the company reassures stakeholders that the Planet of the Apes brand still holds value. It has historically been a challenging property to balance historical fidelity, audience expectations, and creative vision.

The decision to shift from a direct sequel to a reboot suggests a desire to re‑imagine the universe with a clearer narrative foundation. Whether this means a tighter focus on ape politics, more depth for human characters, or a different tonal approach, remains to be seen. Nonetheless, Disney's commitment to continuing the franchise indicates that the million‑dollar‑plus potential of the intellectual property remains intact.

Fans and critics alike will watch closely as casting choices, screenplay revisions, and production design begin to surface. The question remains: can a fresh Planet of the Apes film honor all the bold storytelling attempts of the past while forging a new path that engages both longtime audiences and newcomers? Only time will tell, but the creative community now has a renewed opportunity to shape the future of one of Hollywood's most intriguing and unconventional long‑running sagas





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