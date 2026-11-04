Disney Unveils Mickey's Home Alone Trailer for November Release

Disney reveals the first trailer for Mickey's Home Alone, an animated special premiering on Disney Jr. and Disney+ in late November featuring Mickey Mouse defending his holiday dinner.

Disney has officially unveiled the first trailer for Mickey's Home Alone, a brand-new animated holiday special inspired by the beloved film franchise. This new production marks a distinct creative direction for the studio, moving away from live-action sequels to embrace animation. The special is scheduled to premiere on Disney Jr. on November 26 before arriving on Disney + on November 27.

Mickey Mouse Faces Holiday Intruders

The narrative centers on Mickey Mouse and Pluto, who find themselves accidentally left behind when their friends depart for a Christmas adventure. The pair must defend their holiday dinner from a pair of mischievous intruders while alone in the house. This setup mirrors the core premise of the original cinematic classic that has remained an essential part of the festive season for more than three decades.

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Ice Palace Trip Triggers Lone Adventure

Mickey initially cannot wait to spend Christmas at home, but his plans take an unexpected turn when Minnie surprises him and the gang with tickets. These tickets are for spending Christmas at a world-famous Ice Palace. In the morning rush to make it out the door for this exciting trip, Mickey and Pluto are inadvertently left behind. They must now protect their Christmas dinner from two feisty villains who are specifically after the meal.

Raccoon And Weasel As Antagonists

The antagonists in this animated retelling are identified as a raccoon and a weasel. These characters serve as the modern equivalent to the Wet Bandits from the original Macaulay Culkin-starring film. The studio notes that there are very few Christmas movies quite as beloved as Home Alone, and this new entry aims to capture that same magic through its specific character dynamics and plot structure.

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Animated Approach Replaces Live Action Sequels

Disney has already tried revisiting the franchise several times with various projects. However, the studio appears to be pivoting strategy by opting for an animated format rather than continuing the live-action storylines. This decision suggests that sometimes it is best to stick to what made the original property so magical in the first place. The new spin utilizes the iconic status of Mickey Mouse to reinterpret the familiar home-defense scenario.

Release Dates On Disney Platforms

Fans can catch the special when it premieres on Disney Jr. on November 26. The content will subsequently arrive on Disney+ on November 27. This release schedule ensures broad accessibility across both linear television and streaming platforms. The event positions the animated special as a key holiday offering for families during the late November festive period.