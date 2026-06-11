Disney Unveils Blockbuster Summer Lineup and Interactive Toy Story 5 Merchandise

Disney announces its Blockbuster Summer event featuring a variety of highly anticipated films and a comprehensive range of interactive toys inspired by the upcoming Toy Story 5 movie.

Disney is preparing to launch its highly ambitious Blockbuster Summer event, a strategic initiative designed to merge the magic of its cinematic storytelling with immersive physical experiences and a vast array of consumer products.

This seasonal event is anchored by several high-profile releases that are expected to dominate the cultural conversation and attract fans of all ages. Among these upcoming titles are the return of the beloved duo in Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu, the highly anticipated Pixar production Toy Story 5, a live-action reimagining of the Moana adventure, and the exciting Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Disney Consumer Products is taking the lead in translating these on-screen narratives into tangible goods, ensuring that fans can bring the adventure home. The rollout begins with a heavy focus on The Mandalorian and Grogu, but the Toy Story 5 collection is already generating significant buzz due to its innovative technological integration and commitment to character authenticity. At the heart of the Toy Story 5 merchandise lineup are the Ultimate Action figures of Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

These sixteen-inch figures are designed to provide an unprecedented level of interaction through two separate play modes that cater to different types of play. In Alive Mode, these characters seemingly come to life with animated facial expressions and fluid head movements, triggered by a simple clap of the hands or a press of a specific button.

Most impressively, the Woody and Buzz figures are capable of recognizing one another, allowing them to hold simulated conversations when placed in proximity, which effectively recreates the secret life of toys as depicted in the films. For those who prefer a traditional experience, Toy Mode provides the classic nostalgia of the original movies, featuring iconic movie phrases activated by pulling a string for Woody or pressing a chest plate button for Buzz.

The attention to detail is evident in Woody's premium fabric clothing, including his jeans and vest, and Buzz's light-up pop-up wings, making them suitable for both active play and adult collectors. Beyond the flagship figures, Disney is introducing a wide variety of play-sets and smaller collectibles to satisfy every type of fan.

The Imaginext Pizza Planet Truck offers an action-packed experience where children can deploy Buzz Lightyear and an Alien figure to protect the delivery vehicle using pizza-themed projectiles launched from the hood and trunk. For collectors who appreciate articulation, the seven-inch Playscale figures offer over eight joints of movement, allowing for the recreation of dynamic poses and signature movie moves. The excitement continues with the Critter Talk Jessie figure, a twelve-inch toy equipped with over thirty-five unique phrases and sounds.

Jessie comes with a small companion named Jimmy Dean the pig, and the two toys can interact with each other, adding a layer of storytelling to the play experience. Furthermore, the Giddy-Up Bullseye RC brings the loyal horse to life via a horseshoe-shaped remote that allows for multi-directional movement and a special dance mode.

Finally, for those who enjoy building and creativity, the LEGO Disney and Pixar Toy Story 5 Blaze's Horse Ranch set provides a hands-on way for children aged four and up to construct their own ranch adventures with Woody and Jessie. This diverse ecosystem of products ensures that the spirit of Toy Story 5 is accessible across various price points and play styles, further cementing Disney's hold on the toy market this summer





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