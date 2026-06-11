Disney Unveils Blockbuster Summer Initiatives and Toy Story 5 Merchandise

Disney integrates cinematic storytelling with global product launches, highlighting a massive new line of interactive Toy Story 5 toys and upcoming film releases.

Disney is preparing for an expansive summer season branded as Blockbuster Summer , a strategic initiative designed to merge its legendary storytelling capabilities with immersive experiences and a vast array of consumer products .

This coordinated effort aims to leverage several high-profile releases to create a comprehensive ecosystem of entertainment. Among the most anticipated titles anchoring this seasonal push are Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu, alongside Pixar's Toy Story 5.

Additionally, fans can look forward to the live-action adaptation of Moana and the latest installment in the superhero saga, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. By aligning these cinematic events with global product launches, Disney Consumer Products intends to bring the magic of these stories into the homes of millions of fans worldwide, starting with a primary focus on the beloved characters from the Star Wars and Pixar universes.

A significant portion of the Blockbuster Summer product rollout is dedicated to the upcoming release of Toy Story 5, featuring a new generation of interactive toys that push the boundaries of play. The Ultimate Action figures for Woody and Buzz Lightyear are the centerpieces of this collection, each standing 16 inches tall and offering two distinct modes of operation.

In Toy Mode, these figures provide a classic experience, featuring iconic movie phrases activated by traditional methods like pulling a string for Woody. However, the true innovation lies in the Alive Mode. When activated by clapping or pressing specific buttons, the figures exhibit life-like animation, including moving head movements and expressive facial changes.

Most impressively, if a Woody and Buzz figure are both in Alive Mode and placed near each other, they can engage in simulated conversations, mirroring the deep friendship seen on screen. Woody also features premium fabric clothing, while Buzz is equipped with pop-up wings and light effects, ensuring that the tactile experience matches the technological advancement. Beyond the flagship action figures, Disney is expanding the Toy Story 5 universe through various themed sets and specialized characters.

The Imaginext Pizza Planet Truck offers an action-packed experience for younger children, featuring a delivery vehicle capable of launching pizza projectiles using a red power pad, accompanied by figures of Buzz Lightyear and an Alien. For those who prefer collecting and display, a line of 7-inch Playscale figures is being introduced, featuring over eight articulated joints to allow for dynamic posing and the recreation of movie scenes.

The character Jessie also receives a high-tech update with the Critter Talk Jessie figure, which includes over 35 phrases and sounds and the ability to interact with a small figure of Jimmy Dean the pig. Further adding to the variety is the Giddy-Up Bullseye RC, a remote-controlled horse that can move in four directions and perform a wiggly dance via a horseshoe-shaped controller.

Finally, the LEGO group joins the fray with the Blaze Horse Ranch building set, providing a creative way for children ages four and up to build their own ranch adventures with Woody and Jessie





ABC7Chicago / 🏆 284. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Disney Toy Story 5 Blockbuster Summer Pixar Consumer Products

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Porsche Unveils Three Custom 911s Inspired by Toy Story Characters Ahead of Film PremierePorsche's Sonderwunsch team has crafted three bespoke 911 sports cars based on Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie from Toy Story. The cars made an appearance at the Toy Story 5 premiere and will be auctioned in 2026 to benefit major charities.

Read more »

Which Toy Story Character Should Be the Next Lead Revealed by Toy Story 5 Director [Exclusive]With Jessie becoming the main character in Toy Story 5, the film's creative team considers who could be the next lead in a future sequel.

Read more »

Disney Unveils Toy Story 5 Merchandise for Blockbuster SummerDisney's Blockbuster Summer lineup includes Toy Story 5, and new toys like Ultimate Action Woody and Buzz, Imaginext Pizza Planet Truck, Critter Talk Jessie, Giddy-Up Bullseye RC, and LEGO sets bring interactive play to fans.

Read more »

‘Toy Story 5’ Probably Won’t Be the Last ‘Toy Story’ We GetIdeas are already locked and loaded at Pixar for ‘Toy Story 6’ and ‘Toy Story 7.’ Here’s why it’s likely ‘Toy Story 5’ won’t be the franchise’s final sequel.

Read more »