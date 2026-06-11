Disney Unveils Blockbuster Summer Event with Advanced Toy Story 5 Interactive Collection

Disney is launching a comprehensive Blockbuster Summer campaign featuring upcoming cinematic releases and a technologically advanced line of merchandise inspired by Toy Story 5.

Disney is preparing to launch an ambitious seasonal initiative titled ' Blockbuster Summer ,' a comprehensive event designed to merge the company's world-class storytelling with immersive consumer experiences and high-quality physical products.

This grand strategy is anchored by a slate of highly anticipated cinematic releases that span the most beloved franchises in modern entertainment. Fans can look forward to the return of Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu, the latest adventures in Pixar's Toy Story 5, a stunning live-action reimagining of Moana, and the thrilling Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

By coordinating these releases with a global product rollout, Disney Consumer Products aims to extend the magic of the theater into the homes of millions of families, ensuring that the excitement of the big screen is matched by the tangible joy of play. Central to this summer's product launch is an innovative series of toys based on Toy Story 5, which introduce sophisticated technology to bring beloved characters to life.

The 'Ultimate Action' figures of Woody and Buzz Lightyear are the highlights of this collection. These 16-inch figures feature a groundbreaking duality of play modes. In 'Toy Mode,' children can enjoy a traditional experience, utilizing pull-strings or buttons to hear iconic phrases from the films.

However, the 'Alive Mode' transforms these figures into interactive companions. By clapping their hands or pressing specific triggers, users can activate animated expressions and head movements that mimic living beings. Even more impressive is the social interaction capability; when a Woody and Buzz figure are both in 'Alive Mode' and placed near each other, they can engage in simulated conversations, recreating the legendary friendship that defines the franchise.

Woody is crafted with premium fabric for his vest, shirt, and jeans, while Buzz features light-up wings and a poseable frame, blending tactile quality with digital innovation. The Toy Story 5 collection extends far beyond the lead characters, offering a wide array of play patterns to suit different imaginative needs. For those who enjoy action-oriented play, the Imaginext Pizza Planet Truck brings a piece of movie lore to the living room.

This vehicle is equipped with a red power pad that launches pizza-themed projectiles, accompanied by figures of Buzz Lightyear and an Alien. For collectors and fans of detailed posing, Disney is releasing 7-inch Playscale figures with over eight articulated joints, allowing for the recreation of dynamic movie scenes or the creation of entirely new stories.

The interactivity continues with the 'Critter Talk' Jessie figure, which boasts over 35 phrases and sounds and can interact specifically with a small Jimmy Dean the pig figure. Additionally, the Giddy-Up Bullseye RC provides a remote-controlled experience where the loyal horse can move in four directions and perform a signature wiggly dance. Completing the set is the LEGO Disney and Pixar Toy Story 5 Blaze's Horse Ranch, which encourages creativity and building for younger fans.

Through this diverse range of products, Disney is not just selling toys but is offering an entry point into a wider narrative universe





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