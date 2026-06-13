Disney Unveils AI-Carved Marble Grumpy Statue at Golf Course

A nearly 6-foot-tall marble statue of Grumpy from Snow White, carved by an AI-powered robot, has been installed at Disney's Magnolia Golf Course as part of 'Grumpy's Gauntlet'.

One of Disney World's newest attractions isn't a ride or hotel, but a nearly 6-foot-tall marble statue of Grumpy from"Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

" Crafted from Carrara marble, the statue was built by Walt Disney Imagineering's AI-powered stone-cutting robot, and it's positioned at Disney's 18-hole Magnolia Golf Course in what it calls "Grumpy's Gauntlet" — the more challenging stretch consisting of holes 14 to 17. The carving depicts Grumpy scowling while holding a broken golf club with one of his lines from the movie,"Mark my words, there's trouble a-brewin'!

” Helmed by Lead Imagineer Xavier Molina from Disney's research and development team, the statue started out as a reference from a '90s bobblehead doll before becoming a 3D file. That file was sent to the robotic arm where it carved it out of marble over several days.but they're apparently not good enough for Disney. Once the robot was finished, veteran stone carvers went in by hand to add the final detail.

The marble Grumpy statue is just one of the many props you can find around theWhy Disney is using marbleThe first reason should come as no surprise: cost. Carrara marble is one of the least expensive grades of marble available in terms of both up-front production costs and maintenance costs, but it doesn't sacrifice the stone's natural beauty. Bronze and fiberglass were also considered for the statute, but marble was ultimately chosen since it's more affordable than bronze.

Another key reason Disney chose marble is that this stone is more resistant to the weather than fiberglass, which is crucial when it comes to Florida's hot and humid climate. This important for a company that prides itself on its image even on the macro level, making this a seemingly easy choice for both appearance and upkeep. Over time, the weather may impact the statue causing its color to fade, but that won't be likely for a few years.

The statue is a whimsical addition to the golf course that should last quite a while due to the material used for its construction. Finally, this specific material was chosen because marble is easily carved, which made it ideal to work with for the automated robot. It took about a year to craft the Grumpy statue, and as it turns out, the process is getting people more interested in stone carving.

The team is doing more than just creating robotic characters and statues with this new technology, it is also working on advanced fabrication research to create components for the future, such as the boats seen in Disney films. The artistry behind Grumpy goes deeper than just making a statue. It tells a story about how technology and artwork together to create stunning pieces of art for others to enjoy.

These creations and exhibits are designed with the public in mind and to increase interest in Disney's parks, attractions, and experiences. It's the same concept forthat feature popular characters, statues, and shops from the movies and games. In the same way, Grumpy was built to be an eye-catching piece for guests to interact with. Visitors can expect to find Grumpy-themed merchandise to go along with the statue.

The golf course and Grumpy are just pieces of a larger whimsical puzzle built for fans to take pictures of, pose with, and enjoy as they laugh and whistle while they golf.





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Disney Grumpy Statue AI Robot Marble Sculpture Golf Course

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