Disney Unleashes a Rainbow of Fairytales: New Wedding Dress Collection Inspired by Beloved Princesses

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings and Allure Bridals have unveiled a dazzling new collection of wedding gowns inspired by iconic Disney princesses. The 22 gowns, launching on February 14th, capture the magic and wonder of each princess's story through vibrant hues and intricate details.

Disney 's Fairy Tale Weddings and Allure Bridals have unveiled their most vibrant collection of wedding gowns yet, inspired by beloved Disney princesses. The 22 new dresses, set to launch on February 14th, pay homage to iconic characters like Ariel , Aurora , Belle , Cinderella , Jasmine , Pocahontas , Rapunzel , Snow White , and Tiana .

Bridal fashion is embracing a bolder spectrum of color, and these gowns reflect that trend, incorporating hues that evoke the magic and wonder of each princess's story. 'These soft, romantic hues create a timeless collection that brings a fresh perspective to bridal storytelling,' according to a Disney press release. The collection will be available online on February 12th and will be available for purchase on February 14th. Each gown boasts meticulous details and craftsmanship, transforming brides into their dream princess characters. For instance, a Cinderella-inspired gown features a captivating platinum blue hue, reminiscent of the princess's midnight sparkle. Rapunzel's dress includes a delicate lavender lining peeking beneath the skirt, which can be paired with a long, dramatic boa to mimic her flowing locks. The Belle and Jasmine gowns exude elegance and luxury in a warm light gold shade, while Tiana's dress embodies her vibrant energy with a refined champagne hue and a sheath silhouette. Pocahontas's gown incorporates earthy almond and sand tones, Snow White shimmers in ivory and mocha, and Ariel's dress gleams in iridescent pearl.Content creator Sofia Bella, who recently tried on the new collection during a media trip to Walt Disney World Resort, was utterly enchanted by the experience. 'Stepping into those gowns transported me to another world,' she shares. 'The second I put on the first dress, I felt like a princess - like the absolute best version of myself.' Brides-to-be seeking a truly magical wedding experience can find these enchanting gowns in sizes 0 to 30, starting at $1,575, at authorized Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection retailers. Detachable options, custom veils, and stunning accessories are also available to complete the fairytale look.





people / 🏆 712. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Disney Wedding Dresses Fairy Tale Weddings Princesses Bridal Fashion Allure Bridals Ariel Aurora Belle Cinderella Jasmine Pocahontas Rapunzel Snow White Tiana

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Daredevil: Born Again Trailer Unleashes Brutality on Disney+The first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again promises a return to the gritty violence of the Netflix series. The highly anticipated Disney+ show will see Charlie Cox reprise his role as Matt Murdock, alongside Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk. The trailer showcases intense fight sequences and a darker tone than previously seen in the MCU.

Read more »

Disney invites 4 Black creators to the Disney House at Sundance Film FestivalThe Disney House welcomed attendees to preview upcoming Disney programming and escape the cold weather

Read more »

Disney's Downtown Disney District Welcomes Parkside Market, a Culinary Destination with Four Unique Dining ExperiencesDisney fans visiting Downtown Disney District in Anaheim now have a new culinary destination to explore. Parkside Market, a two-story food hall featuring four distinct dining experiences under one roof, has officially opened its doors. The market boasts a variety of flavors, from artisanal coffee and handcrafted beverages to Korean-inspired rice bowls and a classic steakhouse menu.

Read more »

New Disney Store at Downtown Disney Creates Shopping Frenzy for Limited-Edition Japanese PlushesThe newly opened Disney Storyland Boutique at Downtown Disney in Anaheim has sparked a shopping frenzy with its exclusive line of Japan 2025 Sakura Collection plushes flying off the shelves. Customers have been lining up for hours to get their hands on the limited-availability merchandise, leaving shelves empty and social media buzzing.

Read more »

Disney tops quarterly profit estimates, but starts to lose Disney+ streaming subscribersWhitten is a social media writer for CNBC.

Read more »

Disney Surpasses Earnings Expectations Fueled by 'Moana 2' Success, But Faces Disney+ Subscriber DeclineThe Walt Disney Company reported strong earnings for its fiscal quarter, exceeding Wall Street's expectations and driven by the blockbuster performance of 'Moana 2.' While the company's Entertainment segment saw significant revenue growth, its direct-to-consumer business, which includes Disney+, experienced a drop in subscribers. This marks the first subscriber decline since Disney+'s launch in 2019, raising concerns about market saturation and pricing strategies. Disney remains optimistic about its long-term prospects, projecting modest subscriber decline in the next quarter and continued growth in its Parks and Experiences division.

Read more »