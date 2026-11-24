The first full trailer for Disney Twisted Wonderland The Animation Season 2 highlights the Episode of Savanaclaw arc. The new season debuts December 23 on Disney+ featuring Yuuka Hirasaka and returning cast members for eight weekly episodes.

The anime adaptation of Disney Twisted Wonderland is expanding its dark fairy tale universe with a highly anticipated return. Fans are receiving an exclusive first look at the series' second season through a newly released full trailer. This visual preview confirms the show will continue to captivate global audiences by exploring new territories within the magical academy setting.

Season 2 Premiere Date And Streaming Schedule

Disney Twisted Wonderland Season 2 is officially scheduled to premiere on December 23. The new episodes will be available for streaming exclusively on the Disney+ platform. This release date marks the beginning of the next chapter in the animated adaptation, continuing the story introduced in the previous year.

Also read First look inside MSG’s magical, miniature winter wonderland — now open in NYC

The season will consist of exactly eight episodes in total. Disney has confirmed that these new installments will be released on a weekly basis. This structured rollout allows viewers to follow the narrative progression at a steady pace without the long wait times associated with monthly drops.

Episode Of Savanaclaw Arc And New Protagonist

The second season focuses on adapting the Episode of Savanaclaw arc from the original mobile game. This narrative shift moves the spotlight away from the previous school setting to explore the wild and untamed elements associated with the Savanaclaw house. The story introduces a fresh dynamic for longtime viewers of the franchise.

Advertisement

A new main protagonist takes center stage in this installment. Fairouz Ai provides the voice for Yuuka Hirasaka, a student specializing in Judo. The plot follows Yuuka as she is unexpectedly whisked away to the titular wonderland, adding an isekai element to the traditional school fantasy genre.

Production Staff And Voice Cast Details

The animation production is being handled by Yumeta Company and Graphinica. Shin Katagai serves as the director for this new season, guiding the visual style and pacing. Yoichi Kato is responsible for writing the scripts, ensuring the dialogue remains faithful to the source material while adapting to the anime format.

Character designs are provided by Hanaka Nakano and Akane Sato. Takumi Ozawa returns to compose the musical score, bringing his established sound from the original mobile game release back to the screen. The core voice cast from the first season is set to reprise their respective roles.

The series places a heightened focus on the Savanaclaw students introduced previously. Yuichiro Umehara voices Leona Kingscholar, Taito Ban portrays Jack Howl, and Aoi Ichikawa returns as Ruggie Bucchi. Their interactions with the new protagonist Yuuka Hirasaka drive the central conflict of the season.

Advertisement

International Release Plans And Future Arcs

International release plans for the anime have yet to be officially announced at this time. However, distribution in the United States is expected to follow the same model as the first season. The series will likely be available for streaming with Hulu on Disney+ upon its debut.

The broader production strategy aims to adapt three major arcs from the mobile game. These include the Episode of Heartslabyul seen in the first season, the current Episode of Savanaclaw, and the upcoming Episode of Octavinelle. This roadmap ensures that all major storylines from the game are covered in the animated adaptation.