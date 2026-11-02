Disney Twisted-Wonderland Anime Season 2 Date and Cast Revealed

Disney+ announces the December release of Twisted-Wonderland: Episode of Savanaclaw. New cast including Fairouz Ai joins returning voice actors for this anime adaptation.

Disney Plus has officially confirmed that the second season of the anime adaptation of the mobile game Disney Twisted-Wonderland will premiere this December. The streaming platform is expanding its library of animated series, and this high-profile title is set to join that growing roster with a structured eight-episode rollout.

Season 2 Release Schedule

The upcoming season, titled Episode of Savanaclaw, will debut on Disney Plus starting in December. Viewers in the United States can likely access the stream via Hulu, although specific regional broadcasting details have not been fully confirmed at this time. The production team has opted for a weekly release schedule to build anticipation among fans throughout the month.

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This eight-episode arc represents the second major storyline in a planned trilogy based on the popular mobile game. The narrative structure ensures that loyal fans of the original title receive a comprehensive adaptation of the key storylines that have defined the franchise's popularity since its initial launch.

Core Creative Team Returning

Yoichi Kato continues to serve as the head writer, providing the scripts for this new installment. Hanaka Nakano and Akane Sato return to handle character designs, ensuring visual consistency with the first season. Takumi Ozawa also returns from the original mobile game development to compose the music for the anime.

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The production stability is evident in the continued involvement of these core creative pillars. Their experience with the source material allows them to maintain the specific aesthetic and tonal qualities that made the first season a notable entry in the anime genre. The music composition, handled by Ozawa, plays a significant role in establishing the atmosphere of each scene.

Cast Changes and New Characters

Fairouz Ai takes on the protagonist role as Yuuka Hirasaka for this new season. Hirasaka is a student who enters this fantasy world in an isekai style, distinct from the previous narrative focus. Her arrival introduces new dynamics to the school setting and shifts the central perspective of the story.

Returning voice actors include those portraying students from the Savanaclaw faction. Yuichiro Umehara reprises his role as Leona Kingscholar, Taito Ban voices Jack Howl, and Aoi Ichikawa returns as Ruggie Bucchi. These characters anchor the season to the specific house theme of Savanaclaw.

Thematic Elements and Future Arcs

The second season draws inspiration from Scar, the antagonist from Disney's The Lion King. This differs from the first season, which was inspired by the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland. The trilogy will conclude with the Episode of Octavinelle arc after the current Savanaclaw storyline.

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The connection between the events of the first season and this new installment remains a point of interest for viewers. The impact of previous storylines will likely influence the development of Hirasaka and the Savanaclaw students in unexpected ways as the anime continues its adaptation journey.