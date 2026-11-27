Disney+ features top movies this weekend including Meg 2: The Trench, Frozen, and new holiday special Dasher, with rankings from FlixPatrol showing strong viewership.

Disney+ subscribers have a diverse selection of films to stream this weekend, ranging from intense action thrillers to heartwarming holiday animations. The streaming platform currently hosts key titles that appeal to families and action fans alike as the calendar approaches the final month of the year. Viewers can choose between new animated arrivals and established blockbusters that dominate the weekly watch lists.

FlixPatrol Charts Lead With Home Alone

According to data from FlixPatrol, Home Alone remains the number one most-watched movie on Disney+ across the nation. The sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, starring Macaulay Culkin, holds the second spot on the ranking. Avengers: Endgame Encore, the special encore presentation of the Marvel blockbuster, sits at fifth place on the chart. The Paddington film, previously recommended, is currently the only major title not trending in the top five nationally.

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Frozen Returns Before Sequel Announcement

Frozen (2013) offers a timely viewing opportunity for families as the franchise prepares for a major theatrical milestone. The original animated feature from Disney is highly relevant because Frozen 3 is scheduled to debut in theaters on November 24, 2027. Fans can revisit the poignant sisterhood story of Anna and Elsa in the world of Arendelle. The film combines gorgeous animation, emotional relationships, and action sequences involving magical powers.

This animated classic serves as an excellent prelude to the holiday season and follows recent Thanksgiving reunions. It stands among the best Disney movies of all time due to its charm and engaging characters. The movie provides a perfect atmosphere for households celebrating the upcoming Christmas season with its winter aesthetic.

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New Holiday Special Dasher Arrives November 28

Dasher, a new Christmas special, releases on Disney+ on Saturday, November 28. The animated feature focuses on the fastest reindeer in the world, explaining how the title character earned her name. The plot follows Dasher, a circus reindeer who dreams of going to the North Pole to change her life.

The story is based on the book Dasher: How a Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas Forever by Matt Tavares. When the character meets Santa and his horse-drawn sleigh, an unexpected origin story for Christmas lore unfolds. This feel-good holiday special is designed to be a hit with young viewers on Disney+ this weekend before December begins.

Meg 2 Statham Delivers Intense Action Thriller

For audiences seeking adrenaline, Jason Statham stars in Meg 2: The Trench, a live-action action thriller. The film became available on Hulu on Disney+ on November 1. It serves as a sequel to the shark thriller The Meg and grossed $398.5 million worldwide. Statham plays Jonas Taylor, a diver with deep-sea expertise fighting for survival against megalodons.

The movie is described as a wild ride with high stakes and direct storytelling. Director Ben Wheatley leads the production, with writers Erich Hoeber, Jon Hoeber, Steve Alten, and Dean Georgaris. Producers include Belle Avery and Lorenzo di Bonaventura. The film has a runtime of 116 minutes and is rated PG-13. It offers a spectacle that makes it an energetic choice for the weekend, appealing specifically to fans of the action genre and Jason Statham's filmography.