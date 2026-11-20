Disney+ features top weekend recommendations including Avengers Endgame Encore, Home Alone 2, and Paddington in Peru to prepare viewers for holiday and December releases.

Disney+ subscribers are presented with a compelling selection of live-action films this weekend, designed to elevate the viewing experience ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and major cinematic releases in December. The current lineup prioritizes high-profile franchise entries and emotionally resonant family adventures that have recently gained significant traction on the platform. These selections include a re-released Marvel blockbuster, a classic holiday sequel, and a critically acclaimed animal adventure that continues the popular Paddington series.

Avengers Endgame Encore Setup Doomsday

Avengers Endgame Encore, the newly released version of the highest-grossing movie in history, is now streaming and serves as an essential watch for fans preparing for Avengers Doomsday. This re-release is explicitly available for viewing and differs from the original cut by including new scenes that directly set up the return of key characters in the upcoming December 18 film. The Marvel Studios project integrates emotional continuity with high-stakes action while teasing the arrival of Doctor Doom in a narrative bridge between two of the most ambitious MCU projects to date.

Also read Disney Releases Ice Age 6 Trailer Amid Avengers Doomsday Hype

The inclusion of Avengers Endgame Encore offers a strategic advantage for general blockbuster fans and long-term franchise supporters who plan to attend the historic release of Avengers Doomsday. By watching this updated version, viewers gain context for the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Mark Ruffalo as Hulk. This specific edit ties together the narrative threads necessary to fully appreciate the upcoming film, making it a highly recommended viewing option less than a month before its theatrical debut.

Home Alone 2 Holiday Context Updates

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York holds the position of the third most-watched movie on Disney+ nationwide and provides a timely viewing opportunity for audiences celebrating the upcoming holiday season. The sequel features Macaulay Culkin in a final franchise appearance as Kevin McCallister, who becomes separated from his family while traveling to New York City instead of Miami. The film is characterized by energetic performances, iconic scenes at the Plaza Hotel, and intricate physical comedy that distinguishes it from its predecessor.

Advertisement

Recent industry reports indicate that Macaulay Culkin will return as Kevin McCallister in a new Home Alone movie, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg serving as writers and producers. This development transforms the current sequel into a must-watch event, allowing viewers to re-engage with Culkin's last performance in the role before the franchise's anticipated continuation. The film maintains its status as a trending title in the United States, ranking at number two on local charts, which underscores its enduring popularity among streaming audiences seeking festive entertainment.

Paddington in Peru Critical Acclaim

Paddington in Peru arrived on Hulu and Disney+ on November 15 and has quickly established itself as a near-perfect family adventure for weekend viewing. The film travels to the South American country of Peru, delivering stunning visuals and a fresh narrative direction that focuses on family connection and the protagonist's search for his missing Aunt Lucy. This emotional core provides a warm, engaging experience that appeals to both children and adults looking for heartwarming cinema during the holiday break.

The movie boasts a 93% critics' score and a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting widespread critical and public approval. The cast features major stars including Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, Hayley Atwell, and Hugh Grant, who contribute to the film's high production value and charm. With a runtime of 106 minutes and a PG rating, Paddington in Peru serves as a solid, emotionally resonant conclusion to the weekend's recommended viewing list, offering a safe and delightful option for family groups.

Overall Weekend Viewing Strategy

Disney+ continues to leverage its extensive library to provide strategic content that aligns with real-world calendar events and upcoming theatrical releases. The combination of Avengers Endgame Encore for Marvel enthusiasts, Home Alone 2 for holiday preparation, and Paddington in Peru for family entertainment ensures there is a tailored option for diverse audience preferences. These selections are carefully curated to maximize engagement during the pre-Thanksgiving period while building anticipation for the December 18 arrival of Avengers Doomsday and future franchise developments.