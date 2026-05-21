Disney+ to premier director's cut of The X-Files: I Want to Believe, along with new trailers and release dates

The X-Files: I Want to Believe, a supernatural thriller film, will be digitally premiered on Disney+ in June 2024, featuring a director's cut with a revised version of the movie. Additionally, new trailers and release dates are announced for various upcoming films and TV shows, including ComingSoon's exclusive Hot Girl Summer trailer, Brad Pitt's The Adventures of Cliff Booth, and Jordan Peele's sci-fi horror film.

A recent press release from Disney has announced that the streaming platform is set to digitally premiere the director's cut ofThe X-Files: I Want to Believe on Disney+ from June 11.

The director's cut of the 2008 supernatural thriller film will feature a revised version of the movie, offering a different experience for viewers compared to the original release. The film revolves around former FBI detectives Fox Mulder and Dana Scully as they investigate a priest with alleged psychic visions, including those about an abducted agent. The original release received mixed reviews, earning around $69 million globally at the box office.

Director Chris Carter had initially intended for the X-Files movie to be an R-rated feature, however, Fox's preference for a PG-13 rating and subsequent censorship requirements led to significant alterations. ComingSoon is set to debut an exclusive Hot Girl Summer trailer, with the upcoming sex comedy movie following a group of friends embarking on a journey. Brad Pitt's The Adventures of Cliff Booth has set a release date, and the film is also receiving an additional promotional push.

In other film news, The Masters of the Universe movie has set a world record before its release, and Lucasfilm is committed to pushing the Star Wars franchise forward with new ideas and stories. The future of the James Bond series, particularly James Bond 26, has also been discussed, with writer Steven Knight aiming for a darker, more grounded style.

In television news, CBS has announced its plans to give Stephen Colbert's The Late Show a final farewell after its run. Meanwhile, Jordan Peele's upcoming sci-fi horror film is set to arrive on Netflix, marking its second directorial venture. The film has received high ratings and is expected to gain more recognition in the coming months.

Additionally, Netflix's streaming charts have seen the rise of Michael B. Jordan's new animated film, Swapped, as well as a preview for the next chapter in the Spider-Man series, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. A Blake Lively movie, meanwhile, will be leaving Netflix in the coming month, with World War Z director Marc Forster involved





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Disney+ The X-Files: I Want To Believe Director's Cut New Trailer Release Date Brad Pitt James Bond 26 Star Wars Jordan Peele Netflix The Late Show Stephen Colbert The Masters Of The Universe Michael B. Jordan Swapped Spider-Man: Brand New Day Blake Lively Hot Girl Summer

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