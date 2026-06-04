Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase Reveals 2026 Performers

The Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase is returning for its 24th year with a new class of rising actors.

‘Devil May Cry’ Renewed For Third & Final Season At Netflix Top row, from left: AJ Troup, Alexander Sanson, Eric Tabach, Jessica Damouni, Malia Munley; Bottom row, from left: Mishka Yarovoy, Olivia Nikkanen, Renita Lewis, Sydney Winbush, Taha MandviwalaLed by the casting team behind ABC Entertainment, Hulu Originals, Onyx Collective and Freeform, the annual program continues its mission of identifying, mentoring and creating meaningful industry exposure for emerging talent.

, an original comedy ensemble piece from writer Brittani Nichols and based on characters by Austin S. Harris. Richard J. Lee returns as executive producer and will also direct this year’s piece.

Diane Sawyer's 'The Mystery Of Richard Simmons' Audience Up 57% Since Airing As Most-Watched ABC News Primetime Special In 6 Yearsfollows a celebrity publicist who turns her milestone birthday into a carefully curated rebirth, but when a ritual takes an unexpected turn, the celebration spirals into a night of chaos and mystery. The 2026 program will premiere in August with an in-person screening event for an exclusive industry audience of agents, managers, casting professionals and producers.

Virtual screenings will also be available.

“One of the most rewarding parts of our work is identifying exceptional talent early and creating meaningful opportunities to help launch their careers,” said Felicia Joseph, SVP of Talent and Casting, Disney Entertainment Television. “In recent years, our team has sharpened its focus on casting for a global audience, and we believe this year’s cast reflects that commitment through their undeniable artistry, rich cultural perspectives, and distinct comedic voices.

” Casting executives work hands-on with the selected performers throughout the process, offering mentorship and creative guidance leading up to the annual screening event and beyond. To date, the team has produced more than 50 Talent Showcases and mentored over 600 actors. For more than two decades, Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase has helped introduce the industry to performers who have gone on to build successful careers across television, film and theater.

Past participants include Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o (Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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Disney Talent Discovers: Talent Showcase Reveals 2026 PerformersThe Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase is returning for its 24th year with a new class of rising actors.

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