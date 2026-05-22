Disney+ subscribers have a lot to look forward to this Memorial Day weekend with the release of new content, including Marvel's The Punisher and The Mandalorian. The series follows the story of Frank Castle, a Marine veteran with PTSD on a rage-fueled path of vengeance after his family is killed.

This Memorial Day weekend, Disney+ subscribers have a lot to look forward to with the release of new content, including Marvel's The Punisher and The Mandalorian .

Marvel's The Punisher, starring Jon Bernthal, is one of the top trending shows on Disney+ in the United States, thanks to the release of the movie sequel The Punisher: One Last Kill. The series follows the story of Frank Castle, a Marine veteran with PTSD on a rage-fueled path of vengeance after his family is killed.

The Mandalorian, a Disney+ original series, has finally been released in theaters and is set to have a big Memorial Day Weekend at the box office. The series, created by Jon Favreau, earned 15 Emmys and an overall Rotten Tomatoes score of 90%. It also became a viral streaming phenomenon during its three-season run thanks to the introduction of Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda.

The Testaments, a series on Hulu and Disney+, is the most-watched series in the world ahead of its season 1 finale next week. The series serves as a direct sequel to The Handmaid's Tale and is developed from the same book series by Margaret Atwood.

The series directly follows the aftermath of the original series and novel, so it is required to have seen all six seasons and 66 episodes of the series to be fully caught up and get the most out of it





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Disney+ Marvel's The Punisher The Mandalorian The Testaments Handmaid's Tale

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