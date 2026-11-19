The Disney Store introduces the Kit Fisto Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, featuring green illumination, sound effects, and a display case, now available for $159.99.

The Disney Store has officially introduced the Kit Fisto Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, a detailed replica inspired by the Nautolan Jedi Master from the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy. This new collectible allows fans to own a piece of the Jedi High Council's history with a hilt that features authentic green illumination and built-in sound effects.

Kit Fisto Hilt Features Sound and Light

The Kit Fisto Legacy Lightsaber Hilt is designed to mimic the weapon carried by the Nautolan Jedi Master throughout the prequel era. When paired with a compatible Disney Lightsaber Blade, which is sold separately, the hilt activates green lighting and plays iconic sound effects. This mechanism ensures that the collectible functions identically to the weapons seen in the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge experiences at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

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Disney emphasizes that the hilt is a detailed recreation of the original prop design. The internal electronics are calibrated to provide a responsive experience, lighting up the blade and generating audio cues that match the character's signature style. This attention to detail makes it a premium addition for serious collectors who value accuracy in their Star Wars memorabilia.

Pricing and Packaging Details

Consumers can purchase the Kit Fisto Legacy Lightsaber Hilt for $159.99 at the Disney Store. The price point positions it as a high-end collectible within the Star Wars merchandise lineup. Disney Store states that the item is available now while supplies last, urging interested buyers to act quickly as inventory may deplete rapidly due to high demand from the fan base.

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Each hilt is packaged in a specialized lined display case designed to protect the item and showcase it effectively. The display case features a hinged lid for easy access and prominently displays the Jedi Order symbol on the front. This packaging not only serves a protective function but also enhances the aesthetic appeal of the collectible when displayed in a home or office setting.

Kit Fisto's Role in the Jedi Order

Kit Fisto was a respected member of the Jedi High Council and played a significant role in the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy. As a Nautolan Jedi Master, he was known for his distinctive green lightsaber and his combat expertise during the Clone Wars. His inclusion in the Legacy Lightsaber line highlights Disney's commitment to featuring diverse and influential characters from the Star Wars universe.

The release of this hilt adds to the growing collection of Star Wars merchandise available through Disney Store. It joins other recent releases, such as the Shaak Ti Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, expanding the options for fans who wish to collect weapons from various Jedi Masters. This expansion demonstrates Disney's strategy to cater to the extensive demand for high-quality Star Wars collectibles.

Availability Through Official Channels

The Kit Fisto Legacy Lightsaber Hilt is currently available for purchase through official Disney Store channels. Customers can order the item online or visit physical Disney Store locations to pick it up directly. The availability is limited to stock on hand, meaning that popular items may sell out quickly during peak shopping periods.

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For those looking to complete their Star Wars collection, this hilt offers a unique opportunity to own a replica of Kit Fisto's iconic weapon. The combination of detailed design, functional features, and premium packaging makes it a desirable addition for fans of the franchise. As Disney continues to release new Star Wars products, the Kit Fisto Legacy Lightsaber Hilt stands out as a testament to the enduring popularity of the galaxy far, far away.