‘Disney’ star, former ‘Glee’ alum to kick off Hollywood Bowl season opening night

The duo will join forces to anchor “Opening Night at the Bowl: The Best of Broadway,” celebrating the timeless tunes of the American musical.

Darren Criss attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards. The duo will join forces to anchor “Opening Night at the Bowl: The Best of Broadway ,” celebrating the timeless tunes of the American musical.

Criss arrives at the Bowl fresh off a major Broadway resurgence after performing in “Maybe Happy Ending,” and Bailey’s latest romcom “You, Me & Tuscany,” just came out in April. But they aren’t the only powerhouses hitting the stage. The lineup includes “Hamilton” icon and Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell whose resume includes “Kiss Me Kate” and “Ragtime,” plus Broadway royalty Lea Salonga.

An outdoor concert at the Hollywood Bowl amphitheater, with a large crowd seated in the tiered audience section. Conductor Thomas Wilkins onstage holding a microphone at the Hollywood Bowl Opening Night Gala. The evening will be conducted by Thomas Wilkins and feature the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra alongside musicians from the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, better known as YOLA. Hollywood icon Billy Crystal will host the evening’s festivities, lending his signature wit to the high-profile kick-off.

True to Hollywood Bowl tradition, the night won’t just end with a final curtain call, and the bash will culminate with a fireworks spectacular. California Post News





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