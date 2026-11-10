Disney star Brenda Song recalls passing out on set amid brutal working conditions: ‘Underpaid and overworked’

The actress also confirmed she doesn’t get any residuals from the hit series.

Brenda Song revealed she fainted on the set of “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” due to a malfunction with the hot tub heater.

“I just remember breathing heavy and my chest felt really hot. I just went, ‘Am I having a panic attack?

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'” Song recalled on former co-star Dylan Sprouse’sBrenda Song said she passed out on the set of “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” due to a malfunction with the hot tub heater. Song said she thought she was having a panic attack before she fainted.

Sprouse, 34, said everyone else inside the hot tub — which was accidentally set to 250 degrees — “started to complain” about the severe heat, but Song, who “never made a peep about working conditions,” was unbothered.

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“If you didn’t pass out, you wouldn’t have said anything,” Sprouse said. “At the same time, everybody on the set, once you passed out, went, ‘Oh s–t, this is really real. '”Dylan Sprouse said Song “never made a peep about working conditions. ”“People can have third-degree burns on them, but unless Brenda passed out, it wasn’t real,” he joked.

Song said while she “had a lovely time” shooting the series, which aired from 2005 to 2008, she feels the cast “were underpaid and overworked. ” “I look back on it, I was like, ‘Oh my God, we did actually pay them to work. We basically did,” Song said. Sprouse argued that if the show was on a different network, “we would have seven generations of children that would not have to worry about what they did.

”Song said if the show was on a different network everyone “would have seven homes. ”But Song acknowledged that Disney is responsible for her success.

“Disney did give us a platform to be sitting here right now,” she said. “So it’s very hard to complain about certain things. ” Song played ultra-rich hotel heiress London Tipton on all three seasons of “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” and its spinoff, “The Suite Life on Deck,” which ran from 2008 to 2011. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Brenda Song said she passed out on the set of"The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" due to a malfunction with the hot tub heater.

Song said she thought she was having a panic attack before she fainted. Â©Disney Channel/courtesy EverettSong said if the show was on a different network everyone"would have seven homes.

"But Song acknowledged that Disney is responsible for her success.