Ben Driver reveals Disney cancelled his Star Wars film starring him as a villain, citing his character's death despite Steven Soderbergh finishing the script and Lucasfilm support.

Ben Driver recently opened up about a canceled Star Wars project that might have significantly shifted the franchise's narrative trajectory. Speaking on the Talk Easy podcast, the actor explained why a film centered on his character, Ben Solo, never reached audiences despite having a completed script. The movie was intended to explore the consequences of the infamous line, "Somehow Palpatine has returned," by offering a fresh perspective on the villainous lineage.

Official Reason For Cancellation Revealed

Driver stated that the primary justification given for shelving the production was the fact that his character, Ben Solo, was already dead within the established canon. He emphasized that he was not speculating on hidden motives, but simply relaying the official feedback he received from studio executives. This explanation stands in stark contrast to the flexible nature of death in the Star Wars universe, where characters have frequently returned from the grave through various mystical means.

Also read ‘Home Alone’ Reboot in the Works at Disney from Macaulay Culkin, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg

Contradiction With Franchise Lore

The justification that death is a permanent barrier for a Star Wars protagonist contradicts the long-standing history of the galaxy far, far away. The franchise has never adhered to a hard-and-fast rule regarding mortality, often using death as a temporary obstacle rather than a definitive ending. Concepts such as Force Ghosts and the World Between Worlds have consistently provided narrative pathways for characters to return or influence events from beyond the physical realm. Driver noted that this flexibility made the stated reason for cancellation feel particularly flimsy and logically inconsistent with the established lore.

Completed Script And Studio Support

Complicating matters further is the fact that the screenplay, written by acclaimed director Steven Soderbergh, was fully finished by the time it was pitched to the studio. Lucasfilm had actively thrown its support behind the project, indicating a clear interest in bringing this specific iteration of Ben Solo to the screen. Driver highlighted the disappointment of seeing a high-quality script, backed by an iconic creative team, get rejected simply because of a canonical status update rather than the quality or viability of the story itself.

Advertisement

Historical Pattern Of Canceling Edgy Projects

This cancellation mirrors a broader trend at Disney, which has previously abandoned projects that centered around complex or villainous figures. Industry observers point to similar cancellations as evidence of a risk-averse strategy that prioritizes safe, nostalgic content over innovative storytelling. Fans have frequently argued that these scrapped projects represented fresh directions for a franchise that sometimes struggles to move forward beyond recycling past successes. The decision to shelve the Ben Solo film is seen by many as part of this ongoing pattern of rejecting bold creative risks.

Impact On Future Franchise Direction

The rejection of a Soderbergh-directed film signals a continued reliance on nostalgia farming to drive franchise revenue. This approach contrasts sharply with the potential for deep, character-driven narratives that could have expanded the emotional scope of the Star Wars saga. Driver expressed regret that the opportunity to redefine one of the most iconic villains was lost, suggesting that the decision prioritizes short-term safety over long-term creative evolution. The industry continues to watch how these decisions will shape the future narrative identity of the franchise.