Disney+ Sets Avengers Doomsday Footage Release For November 13

Disney+ will release fresh Avengers Doomsday footage on November 13. This new content precedes the December 18, 2026 theatrical premiere.

Disney+ has officially confirmed that fans will gain access to new Avengers Doomsday footage starting November 13. This streaming release serves as a major promotional milestone for Marvel Studios ahead of the film's theatrical debut. The announcement adds significant momentum to the ongoing excitement surrounding the next major crossover event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Nov 13 Streaming Release Details

The specific date of November 13 marks the official availability of this exclusive content on the Disney+ platform. Disney+ also released a new promotional TV spot titled Countdown to Doomsday to accompany this announcement. This digital release strategy is designed to maintain high engagement levels among subscribers during the countdown period. It ensures that the global audience remains invested in the narrative developments leading up to the main event.

Also read 'Avengers Endgame: Encore' Sets Disney+ Release Date With New 'Countdown To Doomsday' Spot

Endgame Re-release Box Office Results

This digital announcement follows the successful theatrical re-release of Avengers: Endgame, which began on September 25, 2026. The re-release allowed the film to reclaim the top spot at the global box office from Avatar. Avengers: Endgame originally earned over $2.9 billion worldwide during its initial theatrical run. The Infinity Saga finale tells the story of heroes attempting to restore balance after Thanos wiped out half the population.

New Doomsday Content And Cast

The latest Encore version available on Disney+ includes an extended first look at Avengers: Doomsday. This footage was not present during previous theatrical screenings and offers a fresh perspective on the upcoming storyline. Robert Downey Jr. stars as Doctor Doom in this installment. The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, bringing their signature style back to the franchise.

Advertisement

December 2026 Theatrical Premiere Plans

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for its official theatrical release on December 18, 2026. The plot is set to take place after the events of Thunderbolts, integrating multiple Marvel teams. The cast features Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Patrick Stewart, and Ian McKellen. This ensemble approach continues Marvel's strategy of combining legacy stars with new faces for major crossover events.

Fan Viewing Guide And Next Steps

Disney+ has curated a special viewing guide to help fans prepare for the December release. This guide highlights essential movies and shows that should be revisited before Avengers Doomsday arrives. The platform aims to assist viewers in catching up on continuity and character arcs. This structured approach ensures that audiences are fully engaged when the film premieres in theaters later this year.