Disney+ Series "Rivals" Sparks Surge in Polo Participation Across UK Clubs

The Disney+ drama "Rivals" is driving a significant increase in interest and first-time visitors to British polo clubs, as fans seek to experience the sport glamorized in the show. Clubs report a notable rise in inquiries and younger attendees, crediting the series with breaking down perceptions of polo as an exclusive, elite-only activity and highlighting its exciting, social nature.

Polo clubs across Britain are experiencing a notable surge in first-time visitors and inquiries, fueled by the massive popularity of the Disney+ television series Rivals.

The show, adapted from Jilly Cooper's iconic 1988 novel, has captivated audiences with its glamorous depiction of 1980s society, replete with lavish country houses, intricate affairs, and a central, fierce rivalry that culminates in a high-stakes polo final. This portrayal is effectively breaking down long-standing perceptions of polo as an exclusive sport reserved solely for the wealthy and aristocratic elite.

Clubs report that enthusiasts, drawn by the series' dramatic and sensual lens, are now actively seeking to engage with the sport firsthand, driven by a curiosity that extends beyond mere spectatorship. The phenomenon has been dubbed the "Rivals bounce," with establishments like Cowdray Park Polo Club in West Sussex noting a 15 percent increase in hospitality sales this year.

Similarly, London's Ham Polo Club has seen a significant influx of younger attendees to its popular Friday evening sessions, which combine matches with social events featuring cocktails and DJs. Club management and regulars alike credit the show with successfully highlighting the sport's exhilarating, social, and fun aspects, moving past the stereotype of a stuffy, inaccessible pastime.

The appeal, as described by Martine Hartridge, managing director of Cowdray Park, lies in the show's ability to capture the inherent sexiness and excitement of polo. She emphasizes the visual spectacle: "It is sexy - you know you've got handsome, sweaty men on beautiful horses, rocking around, whilst ladies are quaffing champagne in summer dresses.

" This image aligns perfectly with the series' aesthetic, presenting polo not just as a game but as a vibrant social event and a display of athletic prowess. Enthusiasts like Abi Bamlet, a regular at Ham Polo Club, echo this sentiment, stating the show has been "brilliant for getting people through the gate who otherwise might have thought polo wasn't for them.

" The series, featuring actors such as Alex Hassell, David Tennant, Bella Maclean, Danny Dyer, and Aidan Turner, humanizes the world it portrays, making the sport seem approachable and thrilling. This cultural moment has prompted polo clubs to actively welcome this new, curious audience, offering beginner sessions and leveraging the show's momentum to grow participation beyond its traditional base. Polo itself is a fast-paced, physically demanding team sport played on horseback.

Two teams of four players each compete across a series of chukkas, typically seven-minute periods of intense play. The objective is to score goals by hitting a small ball through the opposing team's posts using a long-handled mallet. Physical contact is a key, and often spectacular, element, with players engaging in strategic "ride-offs" where they use their bodies and horses to dispute possession and maneuver opponents out of the way. Skillful stick-hooking to dispossess an adversary is also permitted.

While the elite image persists, club-level polo often combines professional players with amateur enthusiasts, including many from the business and celebrity worlds. The sport's most prestigious events in Britain include the Cartier Queen's Cup, held annually at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park. This tournament has a storied royal connection; King Charles, then Prince of Wales, won it in 1986 with his team Les Diables Bleus.

Other members of the Royal Family, including the late Prince Philip, Prince William, and Prince Harry, are also known participants. The success of Rivals, which has already been renewed for a third season following record-breaking viewership for the first part of its second run, underscores a broader trend where period drama can significantly influence contemporary leisure activities.

With the next batch of episodes scheduled for November, the "Rivals" effect on polo's popularity is expected to continue, introducing a new generation to the sport's unique blend of athleticism, strategy, and glamour





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Polo Rivals TV Series Disney+ Jilly Cooper Sport Participation British Clubs Royals Polo Surge Rivals Bounce Cowdray Park Polo Club Ham Polo Club

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