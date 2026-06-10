Disney+ Series 'Alice And Steve' Criticized for Disturbing Premise

A review of the Disney+ series Alice And Steve, condemning its portrayal of a sexual relationship between a middle-aged man and his friend's daughter, framing it as a comedy despite its unsettling and inappropriate themes.

Alice And Steve on Disney+ presents a story that immediately raises concerns with its title, which fails to Capture the unsettling nature of the narrative.

The series follows Alice, a married mother-of-two working in children's fashion, who clings to her 1990s youth through drinking and cocaine use. Her friend Steve, a 52-year-old wealthy, divorced hair stylist to the stars, has known her family for years, including her children since they were babies. The plot takes a disturbing turn after a funeral and drunken wake when Steve stays over at Alice's house and has sex on the sofa with her 26-year-old daughter, Izzy.

The scene is described as intensely creepy, invoking a visceral feeling of discomfort. Despite this, Disney frames the content as a comedy, beginning with Alice and Steve standing over a friend's coffin with Steve's French bulldog sneezing on the corpse, later the dog consumes cocaine and nearly dies-treated as humorous. Izzy encounters Steve late at night, and within minutes they are kissing. She later visits him, declaring she cannot stop thinking about him, and they resume a sexual relationship.

The show glosses over the fact that Steve essentially watched Izzy grow up. Alice reacts with anger upon discovering the affair, but Izzy defends Steve, praising his sexual prowess. Attempts by Alice to sabotage the relationship fail when a Gen Z crowd also adores Steve. The performance by Nicola Walker, who plays Alice, is noted as competent but unable to overcome the material.

The comparison is drawn to BBC's Last Tango In Halifax, which handled an unconventional late-life romance with sensitivity and wit, unlike this series which is labeled a borderline paedo wish-fulfilment fantasy and described as hideous





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