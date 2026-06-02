Disney's Tony Gilroy Slams Trump Administration as Fascist Regime

Creator of Disney's Andor series Tony Gilroy has been widely criticized for his comments on the Trump administration, which he compared to the evil empire in Star Wars. Gilroy's comments have been compared to the tactics of communist insurgent Saul Alinsky, who created a strategy to help radical leftists subvert the United States and usher in a communist state.

Creator of Disney 's Andor series Tony Gilroy slammed the Trump administration as a fascist regime during his Peabody Award acceptance speech, comparing it to the evil empire in Star Wars .

Gilroy said that he had unknowingly been living in a country where fascists have taken over when he began working on the Disney streaming series six years ago. He claimed that the show he created is a reflection of the lessons he learned about bravery, sacrifice, and resistance in the face of an authoritarian regime. Gilroy also attacked the Trump administration for creating atrocities and flooding the zone with so much information that people become too fatigued to rise up.

He called on journalists to become activists and to not turn out the lights until the nightmare of the Trump administration is over. Gilroy's comments have been compared to the tactics of communist insurgent Saul Alinsky, who created a strategy to help radical leftists subvert the United States and usher in a communist state. The comments come at a time when Disney is facing criticism for its handling of the situation, including the recent departure of several high-profile executives.

Gilroy's comments have been widely criticized as divisive and partisan, with some accusing him of promoting a communist agenda. The situation has sparked a heated debate about the role of entertainment in politics and the responsibility of creators to remain neutral. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how this will affect the future of Disney and its relationship with its audience.

The company has faced criticism in the past for its handling of sensitive topics, including its decision to remove a scene from the film Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides due to its depiction of the Ku Klux Klan. The situation has also raised questions about the role of the entertainment industry in shaping public opinion and the impact that it can have on society.

As the debate continues, it is clear that the situation is complex and multifaceted, and that there are no easy answers. The situation has sparked a heated debate about the role of entertainment in politics and the responsibility of creators to remain neutral. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how this will affect the future of Disney and its relationship with its audience.

The company has faced criticism in the past for its handling of sensitive topics, including its decision to remove a scene from the film Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides due to its depiction of the Ku Klux Klan. The situation has also raised questions about the role of the entertainment industry in shaping public opinion and the impact that it can have on society.

As the debate continues, it is clear that the situation is complex and multifaceted, and that there are no easy answers





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