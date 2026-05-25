Disney+'s Star Wars: The Clone Wars Makes Revenge of the Sith Look Tiny

The Disney+ series Star Wars: The Clone Wars is a seven-season epic that makes Revenge of the Sith look small in comparison. The show's massive scope and scale make it a great addition to the Star Wars franchise, and it even makes the prequel trilogy better in retrospect. With its deep dive into the Clone Wars and the Force, The Clone Wars adds mountains of depth to the Star Wars universe, making it a must-watch for fans of the franchise.

Disney+ 's classic seven-season Star Wars series is so epic that it even makes Revenge of the Sith look small in comparison. Of all the Star Wars movies, Revenge of the Sith was arguably the largest.

The movie dealt with the last days of the Clone Wars, the fall of the Republic and the Jedi, and the early days of the Galactic Empire. In terms of scope, no other single Star Wars movie had as big of an impact on the galaxy far, far away than Revenge of the Sith did.

Every Star Wars movie had some pivotal moment for the galaxy, but Revenge of the Sith was truly the turning point of the entire Skywalker Saga. Aside from the implications on the franchise, Revenge of the Sith also felt huge for other reasons, as well.

It featured Anakin's fall from grace and transformation into Darth Vader, it set the stage for the original trilogy, and its fight scenes were the biggest and boldest Star Wars had ever accomplished up to that point. Despite the massive scale of Revenge of the Sith, there is a Star Wars show that makes it look comparatively tiny.

That show, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, took place between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith in the Star Wars timeline and, as the title suggests, chronicled the many battles and adventures of the Clone Wars. Across seven seasons, The Clone Wars tracked the fight between the Republic and the Confederacy of Independent Systems and made the galaxy feel bigger than Revenge of the Sith ever did.

The Clone Wars Has A Much Larger Scope Than Revenge Of The Sith A big reason The Clone Wars feels a lot bigger than Revenge of the Sith is because it legitimately is bigger. The Clone Wars ran for seven seasons, blowing the two hour and 20 minute runtime of Revenge of the Sith out of the water.

The show had more characters, visited more worlds, explored more stories, and gave a much more thorough look into the galaxy of the prequel trilogy because it had a lot more time to do all of that. The Clone Wars wasn't just bigger as a product of its format, however. The series used its format to explore parts of the galaxy and the war that the movies couldn't.

Episodes of The Clone Wars explored everything from little-seen worlds like Mon Cala to the inner lives of clone characters like Rex to the political landscape of Coruscant and even the way Palpatine used bounty hunters to advance his plans. The Clone Wars show added mountains of depth to the Clone Wars. It wasn't just the war that The Clone Wars expanded upon, either.

The Clone Wars took a deep dive into the Force, like the Mortis Gods and Yoda's trip to the Wellspring of Life. It introduced new characters like Asajj Ventress, Cad Bane, and more. It gave a lot more context to background characters from the movies, like Plo Koon. It explored the politics of the Jedi Council and the way younglings were brought up in the Republic.

Every single part of Star Wars was explored in much more detail in The Clone Wars than in any of the films. The result of all this exploration is a series that truly feels larger than life. The Clone Wars convinces viewers that the Clone Wars really was this massive galactic-level conflict that touched every part of the galaxy and the people who lived in it.

The sheer scope and scale of the conflicts, the tragedies, and even the adventures blows the prequel trilogy out of the water. The Clone Wars was utterly huge in the best way possible. The Clone Wars Actually Made The Prequel Trilogy Better In Retrospect The massive scope of Star Wars: The Clone Wars made it a great show, but it was also so large that it was able to make the entire prequel trilogy better as well.

When it was first released, the prequel trilogy wasn't very well-liked. Critics gave each movie in the trilogy bad reviews, fans had backlash to George Lucas' changes, and there were some glaring problems with the entire series. The Clone Wars fixed a lot of the problems fans had with the prequels by fleshing out the years between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith and making the galaxy seem more vibrant and alive.

The series taking a deep dive into the Clone Wars helped tremendously, so much of the lore The Clone Wars added, from the behavioral chips in the clones to Ahsoka Tano and Anakin's relationship, helped make the prequels more coherent and less convoluted. The Clone Wars even fixed some glaring character problems, most notably with Anakin Skywalker.

Many people criticized Anakin's personality and his seemingly easy fall to the dark side in the movies, as there wasn't enough time to really get into the intricacies of his character. The Clone Wars, however, gave a much more thorough look into Anakin's character, making his fall to the dark side more believable and understandable





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Star Wars The Clone Wars Disney+ Revenge Of The Sith Prequel Trilogy Anakin Skywalker Ahsoka Tano George Lucas Galactic Empire Jedi Council Clone Wars Mortis Gods Wellspring Of Life Mon Cala Coruscant Plo Koon Asajj Ventress Cad Bane Bounty Hunters Palpatine Galactic Conflict Skywalker Saga

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