The text discusses Disney+'s Star Wars series with David Harbour and its star-studded cast, as well as the franchise's growth in other mediums like TV shows.

Disney+ 's Star Wars series with David Harbour is one of the franchise's most star-studded projects, and it is worth watching for what one of the best casts on the streaming service delivers.

Over the years, there have been long periods without any new Star Wars movies. In that time, the franchise found exciting ways to grow in other mediums, like the old Legends books and several TV shows. Disney+'s best TV shows include multiple Star Wars series.

For instance, Pedro Pascal's The Mandalorian became one of the biggest draws for new subscribers on the streaming service, going on a successful 3-season run. Other Star Wars shows on the streamer include the live-action series Ahsoka, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, as well as animated releases like Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and more





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