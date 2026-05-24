Disney's next Star Wars trilogy learns from mistakes of past sequels

The next Star Wars trilogy by Disney has learned from the mistakes of the ill-fated sequels, aiming to produce a more coherent story and avoid the chaotic narrative introduced by the sequels. The new trilogy will be written and produced by Simon Kinberg.

Disney's next Star Wars trilogy has already learned from the mistakes of the franchise's ill-fated sequels. While the Star Wars sequel trilogy was financially successful, its critical reception was less than stellar.

The trilogy introduced interesting concepts but sidelined some of the franchise's most important characters, resulting in an overarching story that was incoherent. Despite these issues, the Star Wars sequel trilogy relied on a 'make it up as you go along' strategy that ultimately created problems.

However, the franchise cleaned up the mess and made the sequel trilogy feel more consistent using tie-in novels and Disney+ shows. Now, Lucasfilm is keen to avoid the mistakes of the past by writing and producing the next trilogy, titled 'The Rise of Skywalker', by Simon Kinberg, the executive producer of Star Wars Rebels





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Coherence Simon Kinberg Scriptwriter

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Mandalorian Box Office Performance: Disney's Star Wars Movie Meets Low ExpectationsThe Mandalorian, a Disney movie directed by James Mangold, is currently being shown in theaters. The film has recorded lower than expected box office estimates. Is this the beginning of a new trend? Analysts believe that faced with slow-to-boil projections, the movie might draw a favorable audience with its quality-driven content.

Read more »

Nolte: ‘Mandalorian & Grogu’ Opens to Worst Thursday in Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ HistoryThe poorly-reviewed Mandalorian and Grogu opened on Thursday night to a pitiful $12 million.

Read more »

The Mandalorian and Grogu: A Major Record on Rotten Tomatoes and Mixed Reactions from CriticsThe Mandalorian and Grogu, the titular duo from the Star Wars series, have achieved a major Rotten Tomatoes record with their debut on the platform. The movie has received both high audience scores and mixed reactions from critics. The critics' score is at 64%, the second-lowest for a Disney Star Wars movie, while the audience score is at 88%, the best yet in Star Wars' Disney era.

Read more »

Star Wars: Episode IX: A Mixed Bag for Disney's Massive FranchiseDisney's highly anticipated Star Wars film, Episode IX, has experienced mixed results in its debut. While critics have been generally unfavorable, moviegoers seem to have enjoyed the movie. The film's potential to generate significant revenue from international markets and minimal competition in its release window could help it overcome early financial shortfalls. A strong performance in the next couple of weeks and positive word of mouth from fans could significantly contribute to the film's overall success and profitability.

Read more »