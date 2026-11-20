When you're out and about, pick up an extra toy to help make the holidays magic for children in need.

You're invited to join the Toys for Tots Drive now through Dec. 10, 2026, and there are multiple ways to help out. Through this annual drive, toy donations are collected for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots program, an enduring partnership that started with Walt Disney himself more than 75 years ago.

In 1947, Walt Disney and his animators personally designed the original Toys for Tots train logo that is still used today. Make a monetary donation. In 2025, the Cypress Disney Store outlet received a special visit from Marines Staff Sergeant Kevin Padilla and Sergeant Juan Garcia, who volunteered to greet families and collect toys for children in need.

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