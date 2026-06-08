Disney's Live‑Action Moana Sets Sail for a Summer Box‑Office Test

The 2026 live‑action remake of Moana, starring Catherine Laga'aia, is slated for a July 10 release. Early estimates predict a domestic opening of $80‑$105 million and a total run of $240‑$305 million, modest compared with previous Disney remakes. Mixed trailer reactions and a crowded summer lineup pose challenges, while Disney prepares a heavy marketing push to boost audience interest.

Disney is set to launch its 2026 live‑action adaptation of the beloved Pacific‑themed adventure starring Catherine Laga'aia as the daring heroine. The film, scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on July 10, 2026, follows the same narrative beats as the original 2016 animated hit, but promises a fresh visual palette and expanded character moments.

While the studio has kept production costs under wraps, industry analysts estimate the budget falls somewhere between the $150 million spent on the animated sequel and the $100 million allocated for the recent live‑action Little Mermaid, suggesting a considerable financial gamble for the entertainment giant. Early box‑office projections place the opening weekend domestic gross in the $80 million to $105 million range, a figure that would position the movie alongside other major family releases of the year such as Michael, Project Hail Mary and The Devil Wears Prada 2.

A full domestic run is expected to generate between $240 million and $305 million, a modest haul when compared with the $1 billion‑plus worldwide receipts achieved by recent Disney live‑action remakes like Lilo & Stitch and the animated sequel Moana 2. The disparity has sparked debate among investors, who point to the crowded summer slate that also includes Pixar's Toy Story 5, Illumination's Minions & Monsters, the superhero outing Supergirl, and Christopher Nolan's epic The Odyssey, all of which will compete for family audiences and teen ticket buyers.

Audience reaction to the first trailer has been mixed, with YouTube sentiment indicating a one‑to‑three like‑to‑dislike ratio. Critics on the platform have flagged the heavy reliance on computer‑generated imagery, noting that many sequences resemble a high‑budget fan edit rather than a true live‑action piece. Additional commentary has targeted the styling choices for supporting cast members, especially the unconventional wig worn by a cameo appearance from Dwayne Johnson, describing it as a distracting visual element.

Some viewers expressed fatigue with the Moana franchise, pointing out that the sequel arrived only a year after the original animated film's theatrical debut, potentially diluting enthusiasm for another entry. Disney's marketing machine still has a month to reshape public perception, and the company plans an aggressive advertising push across television, digital, and social channels in the weeks leading up to the release.

If the promotional campaign succeeds in converting curiosity into ticket sales, the film could exceed its conservative forecasts and reaffirm Disney's confidence in reimagining its animated catalog for a new generation





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