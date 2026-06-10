Disney's Live-Action 'Moana' Brings the Classic Tale to Life with Star-Studded Cast and Potential New Songs

Disney's live-action remake of 'Moana' is set to hit theaters this summer, with Dwayne Johnson and Jemaine Clement reprising their roles from the original animated film. The latest trailer offers a sneak peek at some of the iconic moments and hints at the possibility of new songs, with the original film's composers returning for the live-action adaptation.

Disney 's live-action remake train shows no signs of slowing down, with the upcoming ' Moana ' being the latest animated classic to receive the real-world treatment. The original 2016 film was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $1.059 billion at the box office and earning an Academy Award nomination for its song 'How Far I'll Go'.

Now, Disney is bringing the story of Moana to life in a whole new way, with Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui and newcomer Catherine Laga'aia taking on the title role. The latest trailer for the live-action 'Moana' has revealed that Jemaine Clement will also be returning to voice Tamatoa, the giant treasure-hoarding crab who serves as Maui's nemesis.

Fans can expect to see some of their favorite moments from the animated film recreated in the live-action adaptation, including Te Fiti, Maui's transformations, and Moana's beloved pets Heihei and Pua. The trailer also hints at the possibility of new songs, with the original film's composers Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina all returning for the live-action remake.

While it's unusual for Disney to remake a hit animated film in live-action less than a decade after its original release, the success of the animated 'Moana' and the star power of its cast suggest that the live-action remake could be one of the biggest hits of the summer





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Disney Moana Live-Action Remake Dwayne Johnson Jemaine Clement Trailer New Songs Animated Film

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