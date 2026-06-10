Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Netflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split FandomNetflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split Fandom Inside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal BlastInside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal Blast Popovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff HopesPopovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff Hopes

Disney's Live-Action 'Moana' Brings the Classic Tale to Life with Star-Studded Cast and Potential New Songs

Entertainment News

Disney's Live-Action 'Moana' Brings the Classic Tale to Life with Star-Studded Cast and Potential New Songs
DisneyMoanaLive-Action
📆6/10/2026 4:45 PM
📰ComicBook
52 sec. here / 11 min. at publisher
📊News: 55% · Publisher: 68%

Disney's live-action remake of 'Moana' is set to hit theaters this summer, with Dwayne Johnson and Jemaine Clement reprising their roles from the original animated film. The latest trailer offers a sneak peek at some of the iconic moments and hints at the possibility of new songs, with the original film's composers returning for the live-action adaptation.

Disney 's live-action remake train shows no signs of slowing down, with the upcoming ' Moana ' being the latest animated classic to receive the real-world treatment. The original 2016 film was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $1.059 billion at the box office and earning an Academy Award nomination for its song 'How Far I'll Go'.

Now, Disney is bringing the story of Moana to life in a whole new way, with Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui and newcomer Catherine Laga'aia taking on the title role. The latest trailer for the live-action 'Moana' has revealed that Jemaine Clement will also be returning to voice Tamatoa, the giant treasure-hoarding crab who serves as Maui's nemesis.

Fans can expect to see some of their favorite moments from the animated film recreated in the live-action adaptation, including Te Fiti, Maui's transformations, and Moana's beloved pets Heihei and Pua. The trailer also hints at the possibility of new songs, with the original film's composers Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina all returning for the live-action remake.

While it's unusual for Disney to remake a hit animated film in live-action less than a decade after its original release, the success of the animated 'Moana' and the star power of its cast suggest that the live-action remake could be one of the biggest hits of the summer

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ComicBook /  🏆 65. in US

Disney Moana Live-Action Remake Dwayne Johnson Jemaine Clement Trailer New Songs Animated Film

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Disney's Live‑Action Moana Sets Sail for a Summer Box‑Office TestDisney's Live‑Action Moana Sets Sail for a Summer Box‑Office TestThe 2026 live‑action remake of Moana, starring Catherine Laga'aia, is slated for a July 10 release. Early estimates predict a domestic opening of $80‑$105 million and a total run of $240‑$305 million, modest compared with previous Disney remakes. Mixed trailer reactions and a crowded summer lineup pose challenges, while Disney prepares a heavy marketing push to boost audience interest.
Read more »

New Anime-Influenced Series 'Tama' Brings High-Octane Action to Disney+New Anime-Influenced Series 'Tama' Brings High-Octane Action to Disney+Disney+ is set to release a new anime-influenced series, 'Tama', which combines high-octane action with a magical fantasy world. The series' creators, Sylvain Dos Santos and Charles Lefebvre, spoke with ComicBook about their inspiration, the show's world-building, and the intricacies of the Tama power system.
Read more »

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Set to Premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Set to Premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+Disney Channel's fifth Descendants film, Wicked Wonderland, premieres July 16. The movie follows Red and Chloe as they face a new villain, Maddox Hatter, created by their time-traveling actions. The film features returning stars and new cast members, with a soundtrack releasing July 17.
Read more »

Final 'Moana' Live-Action Trailer Released Ahead of Ticket SalesFinal 'Moana' Live-Action Trailer Released Ahead of Ticket SalesDisney drops the final trailer for the upcoming live-action remake of Moana just as tickets go on sale. The preview showcases the dynamic between Moana and the demigod Maui as they embark on a quest to restore the Heart of Te Fiti, featuring signature songs and comedic moments.
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-06-10 19:45:45