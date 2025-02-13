Disney's 'It's a Small World' Ride Gets a Final, Touching Tune from Richard M. Sherman

The classic Disney attraction is getting a new ending verse to its iconic song, written by the late Richard M. Sherman.

Disney 's iconic 'It's a Small World' ride is getting a musical update after nearly six decades. The beloved (and sometimes loathed) attraction, which opened at Disney land in 1966, will feature a new ending verse to its signature song. This addition was penned by the late legendary composer Richard M. Sherman , one of the Sherman Brothers behind countless Disney classics. It marks his final contribution to the company before his passing in 2024 at the age of 95.

\The updated song, celebrating the California resort's 70th anniversary, will start playing on July 17th. Guests can also learn more about the history of the ride and Sherman's contribution at Main Street Cinema on Disneyland's Main Street, U.S.A., where a three-and-a-half-minute film titled 'It's a Small World' is on display. This film made its Disneyland debut after premiering at the New York World's Fair in 1964. \The 'It's a Small World' ride has always been a source of mixed opinions among Disney park fans. While many consider it a timeless classic and a must-do on any Disney visit, others find the repetitive soundtrack and slow pace less appealing compared to more thrill-seeking attractions. Regardless of individual perspectives, this musical update adds a touch of nostalgia and honors Richard M. Sherman's lasting legacy with Disney





